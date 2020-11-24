Joe Biden to Join Lester Holt for First Interview Since Election

President-elect Joe Biden will sit down with NBC Information’ Lester Holt on Tuesday for his first interview post-election.

The complete interview will air throughout “NBC Nightly Information” at 6:30 p.m. ET, with extra parts to be featured on “As we speak,” “Nightly Information” and MSNBC on Wednesday. It can even be obtainable to view on NBC Information’ web site and NBC Information NOW after the interview broadcasts on Tuesday night time.

The sit-down interview was filmed in Wilmington, Del. Jennifer Suozzo is the chief producer of “Nightly Information.”

The information of Biden’s interview with Holt follows the certification of Biden’s win in Michigan, awarding him the state’s 16 electoral votes. The Basic Providers Administration has additionally formally signed a letter of ascertainment that begins the formal transition course of to the Biden administration, after many allegations of election fraud from Trump and his aides.

“Please know that I got here to my choice independently, based mostly on the regulation and obtainable information,” wrote GSA administrator Emily Murphy. “I used to be by no means straight or not directly pressured by any Government Department official—together with those that work on the White Home or GSA—with regard to the substance or timing of my choice. To be clear, I didn’t obtain any course to delay my dedication.”

Though Trump has but to formally concede, he acknowledged the transition letter on Twitter, writing: “Our case STRONGLY continues, we are going to sustain the nice combat, and I imagine we are going to prevail! Nonetheless, in the most effective curiosity of our Nation, I’m recommending that Emily and her group do what wants to be carried out with regard to preliminary protocols, and have advised my group to do the identical.”