Joe Biden Urges Patience As Election Comes Down to the Wire

Joe Biden instructed supporters he was on a path to victory on Tuesday night time, however warned that the outcomes wouldn’t be recognized till Wednesday.

“Maintain the religion guys, we’re gonna win this,” Biden instructed a crowd exterior the Chase Heart in Wilmington, Del.

Biden famous that one community — Fox Information — had known as Arizona for him, and mentioned he was aggressive in Georgia.

“We consider we’re on observe to win this election,” Biden mentioned. “It ain’t over till each poll is counted… however we’re feeling good about the place we’re.”

Talking to honking supporters at a drive-in occasion exterior the conference middle, the former vp mentioned the outcomes can be clear as quickly as Wednesday morning, however might take longer.

“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who received the election,” he mentioned. “That’s the determination of the American individuals.”

President Trump, in the meantime, warned his supporters that Democrats had been making an attempt to steal the election. Trump was anticipated converse to his supporters as properly.

“We’re up BIG, however they’re making an attempt to STEAL the Election,” he wrote. “We are going to by no means allow them to do it. Votes can’t be solid after the Polls are closed!”

Trump was declared the winner of Florida shortly earlier than Biden took the stage, taking that state’s hotly contested 29 electoral votes.

Trump held a slender margin in Georgia and North Carolina, whereas Biden led in early returns in Arizona.

Biden’s supporters had been banking on reclaiming the three “Blue Wall” states that Trump received in 2016: Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.