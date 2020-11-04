Joe Biden: Votes Will Be Counted and I’ll Win

Joe Biden pledged on Wednesday afternoon that each vote can be counted, and predicted that he will likely be declared the following president.

Biden spoke at a Delaware conference corridor, as President Donald Trump’s marketing campaign went to courtroom in Pennsylvania and Michigan to hunt to pause the vote counting.

“Now each vote have to be counted,” Biden mentioned. “Nobody goes to take our democracy away from us; not now, not ever. … We the individuals is not going to be silenced. We the individuals is not going to be bullied.”

Biden famous that he’s profitable in sufficient states to achieve 270 electoral votes, however stopped in need of outright claiming victory.

“When the depend is completed, we consider we would be the winner,” he mentioned.

Biden was declared the winner in Wisconsin, and he took a lead in Michigan of greater than 1%. In Pennsylvania, Trump had a lead of greater than 300,000 ballots, however that lead had narrowed dramatically all through the day.

Biden vowed to unite the nation after a bruising marketing campaign.

“As soon as this election is finalized and behind us it’ll be time for us to do what we’ve at all times achieved as People: put the cruel rhetoric of the marketing campaign behind us,” Biden mentioned. “To make progress, now we have to cease treating our opponents as enemies. We’re not enemies. What brings us collectively as People is a lot stronger than something that may tear us aside.”

The Trump marketing campaign has complained that its observers weren’t allowed to carefully monitor the depend at sure places in Philadelphia and in Michigan. The marketing campaign went to courtroom to hunt a short lived halt to the counting in each states, to permit a process that may give larger entry for the observers.

The marketing campaign additionally joined a lawsuit initially introduced by the Republican Social gathering of Pennsylvania that seeks to invalidate ballots that arrive as much as three days after Election Day. The state’s Supreme Court docket allowed such votes to depend supplied they’re postmarked by Election Day.