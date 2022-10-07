Joe Biden: “We haven’t faced the prospect of Armageddon since the Cuban Missile Crisis”

Joe Biden (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of a “Armageddon” nuclear is at the highest level since Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962while Russian officials talk about the possibility of using nuclear weapons tactics after suffering huge setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “he is not kidding when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons”, and “we are trying to find out which is the off-ramp for Putin. Where do you find a way out?

Biden added: “We haven’t faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the missile crisis in Cuba”.

Biden also questioned Russia’s nuclear doctrine, warning that the use of a low-yield tactical weapon could quickly spiral out of control and cause global destruction.

“There is no way you can easily use a tactical weapon and not end Armageddon,” Biden said.

The Russian President with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

US officials have been warning for months that Russia could use weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine as it has faced a series of strategic setbacks on the battlefield. However, as of this week they have said they have not seen any change in the Russian nuclear forces that would require a change in the alert posture of US nuclear forces.

In that sense, last week the United States national security adviser, Jake SullivanHe said there is a risk that the Russian president could resort to nuclear weapons, but there is no sign of an “imminent” use.

“There is a risk, given all the mumbo jumbo and rattling of Putin’s nuclear sabersto consider it and we’ve been clear about what the consequences would be,” Sullivan told reporters.

“Currently we see no indications about the imminent use of nuclear weapons,” he added, stressing that Washington was communicating privately but “directly with Russia about the kind of decisive response the United States would have.”

In a televised speech on September 21, the Russian president, Vladimir Putinagain threatened the West, assuring that he is not joking when he says that his country “will use all means at its disposal to protect its territory”making a veiled reference to its nuclear capability.

The Russian president once again attacked the West

Putin has previously warned his rivals not to “put Moscow against the wall” and criticized NATO nations for supplying Ukraine with weapons.

In his speech, Putin accused the West of “nuclear blackmail” and drew attention to the “statements of some high-level representatives of the main NATO states on the possibility of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia.”

The Russian leader did not identify the authors of those comments.

“To those who allow themselves such statements towards Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has several means of destructionand different and more modern components than those of the NATO countries, and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, We will certainly use all the means at our disposal.”Putin stated.

“This is not a bluff”, he sentenced.

Also, the head of the Kremlin threatened saying: “Those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the compass rose can also turn in their direction.”

(With information from AP and AFP)

