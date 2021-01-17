Joe Biden will sign four urgent decrees on the same day of his inauguration

Joe Biden

The president-elect Joe Biden will sign a series of decrees from next Wednesday – the day of his inauguration – to address issues such as the pandemic, the economic crisis, climate change and racial injustice in the United States, one of his advisers said Saturday.

“All these crises demand urgent action”, his chief of staff, Ron Klain, said in a statement, adding that Biden will sign “about a dozen” decrees after his inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

“In your first ten days in office, President-elect Biden will take decisive action to address these four crises, prevent other urgent and irreversible damage and restore America’s position in the world, ”added Klain.

Upon receiving the White House from Donald Trump, Biden will also inherit a number of challenges.

The United States is rapidly approaching 400,000 deaths from the covid-19 crisis and records more than a million new cases per week as the coronavirus spreads uncontrollably.

The economy is also weak, with 10 million fewer jobs available compared to the beginning of the pandemic. And American consumers and businesses are struggling to stay afloat.

Biden revealed plans this week to raise $ 1.9 trillion to jumpstart the economy through new stimulus payments and other aid., and said it plans to accelerate efforts to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine across the country.

“We need more action, more bipartisan policies,” said the president said the president then, during a ceremony in Wilmington (Delaware), in which he participated with his economic team. “We cannot afford inaction”, added.

As promised previously, on the day of his investiture, Biden will sign decrees that include a plan for the country to rejoin the Paris climate agreement and to reverse Trump’s ban on the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries to the United States.according to Klain’s statement.

“President-elect Biden will take action, not only to reverse the most serious damages of the Trump administration, but also to begin to move our country forward ”, Klain said.

