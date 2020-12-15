Joe Biden Wins Electoral College Vote

President-elect Joe Biden has surpassed the 270 electoral votes wanted to say the presidency, as California’s electors put him excessive on Monday afternoon.

With the state’s 55 votes added to the tally, Biden held 302 electoral votes. He and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are anticipated to complete with 306 votes as soon as Hawaii’s 4 electors solid their ballots in a while Monday. President Donald Trump obtained 232 votes, in line with the result of the Nov. 3 election.

The assembly of the electors in 50 states is usually a formality. However the vote has taken on heightened significance as Trump has refused to acknowledge the election consequence and endured with efforts to overturn it. Even with Monday’s vote, Trump exhibits no signal of conceding.

The electors met in state capitals across the nation, with the proceedings viewable on livestreams. A lot of the eye was targeted on a handful of battleground states the place Biden gained narrowly, together with Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada.

In Atlanta, Stacey Abrams — one of many electors on the Democratic slate — introduced that Georgia’s 16 votes went to Biden and Harris.

“This isn’t a second of partisanship,” Abrams mentioned. “This can be a second of patriotism, as a result of we got here collectively to do one thing that has been accomplished again and again … for over 200 years.”

In the meantime in Austin, Texas, the state’s 38 electors voted for Trump after which handed a decision protesting the result of the race. In addition they voted to strip out language accusing the Supreme Court docket of “ethical cowardice” for declining to take up the state’s lawsuit searching for to annul the vote in 4 states.

In Albany, N.Y., Gov. Andrew Cuomo invited Invoice and Hillary Clinton to solid their votes for the Biden-Harris ticket. Sporting masks, the previous president and former secretary of state deposited ballots into the poll field on the ground of the State Meeting.

In Harrisburg, Pa., the state’s 20 electors met in a big auditorium close to the state Capitol, in an effort to scale back the danger of COVID transmission. The Nevada electors met through Zoom.

Biden is predicted to talk to the nation from Wilmington, Del., later this night. His transition group launched two excerpts from the speech.

“In America, politicians don’t take energy — the folks grant it to them,” Biden will say. “The flame of democracy was lit on this nation a very long time in the past. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic or an abuse of energy — can extinguish that flame.”

The votes can be formally counted in a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.