Joe Biden Wins Nickelodeon’s Children’ Vote Despite Bot Cheating Attempts

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has emerged victorious from Nickelodeon’s 2020 “Children Choose the President” Children Vote — however even the mock election was not free of outdoor interference.

In line with a press release from Nickelodeon, dishonest was first detected on Oct. 21 after on-line boards have been discovered to be discussing fraudulently vote on the “Children Choose the President” web site. After using a voter certification instrument, Nickelodeon recognized that greater than 130,000 bot-generated votes had been solid and subsequently eliminated them.

Biden acquired 53% of the Children Vote, and present President Donald Trump had 47%. Over 90,000 people solid a poll from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, with one vote allowed per family system.

“Although children aren’t of an age to vote, Children Choose the President is a platform the place their voices do depend, they usually should be heard. And simply as children worth honesty and equity, so can we at Nickelodeon,” the community mentioned in a press release. “Subsequently, out of respect for youths in all places and within the spirit of civic duty, we current the identify of the winner primarily based on votes solid pretty and inside our acknowledged tips of 1 vote counted per family system.”

The outcomes have been revealed throughout tonight’s “Nick Information: Children Choose the President” particular hosted by Keke Palmer. The particular went over the fundamentals of voting and gave children an opportunity to voice the problems they care most about within the upcoming election, such because the COVID-19 response, racial inequality and the surroundings. It additionally included a efficiency from Younger Dylan and appearances by Asher Angel, Tyra Banks, Joshua Bassett, Brie and Nikki Bella, Nicole Byer, Miranda Cosgrove, Stephen Curry, Skai Jackson, DJ Khaled, Liza Koshy, Peyton Checklist, Jace Norman, Kel Mitchell, Usher and Maddie Ziegler.

Nickelodeon’s Children Vote initiative has been held throughout each presidential election since 1988 and is designed to boost children’ consciousness of the electoral course of. In line with Nickelodeon, children have accurately chosen the subsequent U.S. president in six out of the previous eight elections.