Joe Biden’s Campaign Manager Slams Trump’s ‘Outrageous’ Statement

Joe Biden’s marketing campaign supervisor Jen O’Malley Dillon has slammed President Trump’s White Home speech, describing it as “outrageous” in a press release.

“The president’s assertion tonight about making an attempt to close down the counting of duly solid ballots was outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect. It was outrageous as a result of it’s a bare effort to remove the democratic rights of Americans,” O’Malley Dillon mentioned within the assertion launched within the early hours of Wednesday morning and reported by CNN.

She went on to underline that the “counting is not going to cease.”

Early on Wednesday, Trump informed supporters, “Tens of millions and tens of millions of individuals voted for us tonight, and a really unhappy group of individuals is making an attempt to disenfranchise that group of individuals, and we received’t stand for it.”

“Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump falsely acknowledged. “So our purpose now could be to make sure the integrity, for the great of this nation — this can be a very massive second, this can be a main fraud on our nation. We would like the legislation for use in a correct method, so we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Courtroom. We would like all voting to cease. We don’t need them to seek out any ballots at 4 o’clock within the morning and add them to the listing. It’s a really unhappy second.”

Trump spent most of his remaining time on the podium insisting that he was forward in a lot of races, claiming with no proof that it was “clear” he had received Georgia and North Carolina, when no main information shops have to date known as the ends in both state.

Hours forward of Trump’s speech, Biden informed supporters, “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who received the election. That’s the choice of the American individuals.”

The Democratic challenger urged supporters to “preserve the religion,” however warned that the outcomes wouldn’t be identified till Wednesday.