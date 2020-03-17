Joe Biden’s pledge to pick a female vice-president smells like tokenism | Arwa Mahdawi

In spite of everything I want him to make a alternative a girl as his working mate. Nonetheless his grand gesture feels additional like pandering than protection

Stacey Abrams? Kamala Harris? Elizabeth Warren? No particular person is conscious of unnecessary to say whom Joe Biden will choose as a working mate if – as is kind of positive – he wins the Democratic nomination, nonetheless we do understand it’ll be a girl.

“I’ll pick out a girl to be vice-president,” Biden promised all through Sunday’s presidential debate with Bernie Sanders. “There are a number of ladies licensed to be president the following day.” While not one of the ones eminently licensed ladies is likely to be president any time shortly, one lucky lady can have the privilege of having fun with 2nd fiddle to a gaffe-prone white man. To cement his place as intersectional male feminist of the 12 months, Biden moreover promised to nominate an African American lady to the easiest courtroom.

Proceed finding out…

