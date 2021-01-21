Joe Biden’s @POTUS Twitter Account Follows Chrissy Teigen

As President Joe Biden gained entry to the official @POTUS Twitter account on Wednesday, he adopted simply 12 customers – one among them being Chrissy Teigen.

Wake As much as Politics publication creator Gabe Fleisher was the primary to level out that Biden had adopted Teigen alongside a number of of his aides, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, First Girl Dr. Jill Biden and the official English and Spanish-language White Home accounts.

“The official @POTUS account now follows 11 folks – all of them Biden aides or accounts, after which @chrissyteigen,” Fleisher wrote, attaching screenshots. It seems that Biden later adopted one extra White Home-affiliated account, making the full rely 12, however stored Teigen amongst his adopted customers.

The official @POTUS account now follows 11 folks — all of them Biden aides or accounts, after which @chrissyteigen. pic.twitter.com/XyaQ6rVBei — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) January 21, 2021

In response to Fleisher’s tweet, Teigen wrote: “OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!” including, “my coronary heart oh my god lmao I can lastly see the president’s tweets and so they in all probability gained’t be unhinged.”

my coronary heart oh my god lmao I can lastly see the president’s tweets and so they in all probability gained’t be unhinged — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

Biden’s motion was most definitely prompted by a tweet Teigen posted early Wednesday morning, through which she wrote: “Hiya @joebiden I’ve been blocked by the president for 4 years can I get a observe plz.”

howdy @joebiden I’ve been blocked by the president for 4 years can I get a observe plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Certainly, Teigen was blocked by former President Donald Trump in July 2017. In response to a tweet from Trump saying, “It’s very unhappy that Republicans, even some that have been carried over the traces on my again, do little or no to guard their President,” Teigen wrote: “Lolllll nobody likes you.” Teigen then shared a couple of days later that Trump had blocked her because of her reply.

Biden’s observe of Teigen comes as her husband, John Legend, carried out at Biden’s “Celebrating America” Inaugural live performance on Wednesday night time. Teigen traveled to Washington, D.C. for the occasion, alongside along with her and Legend’s kids.

Teigen, who revealed her choice to grow to be sober in late December, shared a household photograph on the Washington Monument earlier within the day, writing: “ran our asses up the steps for this shot. simply unimaginable to be right here. sober. I do know that’s bizarre but it surely’s like… a unique world for me. every part is new and higher. very blissful. essentially the most blissful bigly blissful.”