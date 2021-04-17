Joe Buck to Guest Host ‘Jeopardy!’

Fox Sports announcer Joe Buck is taking his talents from the world of sports to game show television as a “Jeopardy!” guest host, a source familiar with the matter tells Variety.

Buck is set to be the show’s second sports-affiliated guest host, following Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ stint that ran from April 5 to 16.

Though it has not yet been confirmed how long Buck will serve in the role, guest hosts have so far served in two week intervals, like Rodgers. Buck’s episodes will likely air at some point over the summer.

In addition to Rodgers, Buck joins a lineup of guest hosts that has included Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Mayim Bialik, Dr. Oz, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. “Jeopardy!” star contestant Ken Jennings was the first to fill the temporary position after the death of Alex Trebek, who hosted the show for 36 years until his death in November from pancreatic cancer.

For each guest’s appearance, a donation is made to a charity of their choosing that is equal to the cumulative winnings of the contestants on each episode.

The role will not impact Buck’s schedule as Fox’s voice for the NFL and MLB. He has called the World Series for the network since 1996 and for Fox’s top NFL game since 2002.

Episodes with CNN broadcaster Anderson Cooper as guest host will begin to air next week, running from April 19 to 30.

The New York Post was the first to report the news of Buck’s stint as a “Jeopardy!” guest host.