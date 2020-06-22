Joe Dever’s Cult ‘Lone Wolf’ Gamebooks Set For Series – Variety

The U.Okay.’s ChorMedia and Holmgard Ltd are adapting Joe Dever’s in style fantasy-adventure gamebook collection “Lone Wolf” as a live-action interactive collection.

Set within the fictional world of Magnamund, the collection follows the adventures of Lone Wolf — the final surviving member of the Order of the Kai, an historical caste of warrior monks who’ve mastered numerous pure and supernatural talents.

The gamebook collection spans 32 books which have bought over 12 million copies worldwide, printed from 1984 to the current, and have been translated into 18 languages. The collection received Gamebook of the Yr in 1985, 1986 and 1987.

The live-action collection is presently in energetic growth.

Gamebooks are works of printed fiction that permit the reader to take part within the story by making selections. They’re often known as ‘select your personal journey’ books. The format is ideally suited to interactive collection adaptation.

“City Hymn” producer Neil Chordia will produce for ChorMedia and Joe Dever’s son Ben Devere for Holmgard.

“‘Lone Wolf’ is a particular challenge for me, as I grew up with the gamebooks and at all times dreamed of seeing a live-action model on the display,” stated Chordia. “The success of Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,’ confirmed that the expertise now exists so as to add the interactive factor to Lone Wolf and produce the beloved collection to an entire new technology of fantasy followers and make them a part of the journey.”

“Like a fantasy-Jedi hybrid, ‘Lone Wolf’ has depth and mythology to rival Center Earth, with all of the enjoyable and journey of the ‘Star Wars’ saga,” Ben Devere stated of the collection. “What units it aside is the interactivity baked into its DNA.”

Dever died earlier than he may conclude the collection however left behind intensive notes together with his son Ben and collaborator Vincent Lazzari. “Lifeless within the Deep,” the primary posthumous Lone Wolf gamebook, was printed in 2019 and the ultimate two books are within the works.

ChorMedia’s upcoming movie slate contains {golfing} comedy “The Membership,” to be directed by Marion Pilowsky (“The Flip Facet”), and folk-horror “Converse Its Title,” from Aurora Fearnley (“Pulsar”). Its long-form drama slate contains interval journey “The Incomparables” by Vanessa Yardley and British-Asian crime drama “Hounslow” by Amit Dhut and Jaz Deol.