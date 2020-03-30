Joe Diffie, ’90s Country Music Star, Dies of Coronavirus at 61

Joe Diffie, an icon to many nation followers for his string of No. 1 hits within the 1990s, has died from issues associated to the coronavirus, a spokesperson revealed Sunday afternoon. He was 61.

“Grammy-winning nation music legend Joe Diffie handed away immediately, Sunday, March 29, from issues of coronavirus (COVID-19),” the assertion learn merely. “His household respects their privateness at this time.”

On Friday, Diffie develop into the primary nation star to go public with a coronavirus prognosis. “I’m beneath the care of medical professionals and at the moment receiving remedy,” a press release attributed to him learn. “My household and I are asking for privateness at this time. We need to remind the general public and all my followers to be vigilant, cautious and cautious throughout this pandemic.”

Diffie, a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 25 years, is a family identify to any nation fan who got here of age listening to the format within the 1990s. Half of a neotraditionalist wave that thrived throughout that decade, he had greater than 20 high 10 nation hits, 5 of which went to No. 1 (“House,” “If the Satan Danced (In Empty Pockets,” “Third Rock from the Solar,” “Pickup Man” and “Greater Than the Beatles”). Two of his 13 albums went platinum and one other two have been licensed gold.

Upon studying about his demise, followers inevitably started posting a music that solely went to No. three in 1993, however was destined to be his most revived music upon his passing: “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die).”

Amongst these rapidly paying respect to Diffie upon listening to the information was one other nation hitmaker of the period, Chely Wright, who tweeted, “My coronary heart is completely breaking over the loss of life we’re witnessing. @JoeDiffieOnline was so good and so nice to tour with and one of the very best nation music singers of all time. 61 years previous. God rattling it.”

Though Diffie has not had a high 10 hit since 2001, it’s a measure of the love nation followers have for him from the ’90s that nation famous person Jason Aldean recorded what principally quantities to a tribute music to Diffie, “1994,” which he launched in 2012. Aldean’s music calls out the names of a half-dozen Diffie hits, consists of strains like “1994, Joe Diffie comin’ out my radio” and “Hey Joe, come on and train us tips on how to Diffie,” and has includes a chant as its refrain: “Joe, Joe, Joe Diffie.”

The Aldean tribute was co-written by a author who went on to be a famous person in his personal proper, Thomas Rhett, who has additionally carried out “1994” in his concert events. Extra lately, Chris Younger additionally gave him a shout-out within the music “Raised On Country,” singing the road, “Bought my honky tonk perspective from Joe Diffie.”

Requested in an interview final April about how he felt about changing into a lyrical reference in youthful singers’ songs, Diffie advised AllAccess, “It’s tremendous flattering. It truly is, but it surely’s taken me a short while to type of get used to being in that position. I admit, I at all times heard songs about individuals [like] George Jones or Merle Haggard, and I simply didn’t ever really feel like I used to be at that stage. Nevertheless it’s a extremely large honor, and I’m simply type of comfortable to roll with it now.”

Diffie had reportedly been planning to launch his first official studio album in seven years, “I Bought This.” A particular vinyl launch, titled “Joe, Joe, Joe Diffie” after the Aldean music, got here out final 12 months.

My coronary heart is completely breaking over the loss of life we’re witnessing. @JoeDiffieOnline was so good and so nice to tour with and one of the very best nation music singers of all time. 61 years previous. God rattling it. https://t.co/AhrxfNPGyg — Chely Wright (@chelywright) March 29, 2020

A local of Tulsa, Oklahoma (and member of the Oklahoma Music Corridor of Fame), Diffie, who was born Dec. 28, 1958, lived in Texas and Washington earlier than shifting to Nashville within the 1980s and located work as a demo singer earlier than signing with Epic Nashville in 1990. His first album, “A Thousand Winding Roads,” got here out that 12 months and generated his first No. 1 music, “House.” His second album, “Common Joe,” was his first to go gold. Round that point, he recorded a duet with Mary Chapin Carpenter, “Not Too A lot to Ask,” that grew to become a minor hit and was nominated for a Grammy for greatest nation collaboration.

He started to crest in 1993, when his third album, “Honky Tonk Angle,” went platinum. The music “John Deere Inexperienced” didn’t go No 1, solely reaching the highest 5, but it surely grew to become one of his signature songs nonetheless, and marked his first look on the pop chart. It was in 1993 when he was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry — his fast designation for that honor being a sign of how far he’d ascended in simply three years. He received an ACM Award for vocal occasion of the 12 months for showing on George Jones’ single “I Don’t Want Your Rockin’ Chair,” together with a number of different visitor performers. He rapidly adopted that album with 1994’s “Third Rock from the Solar,” his different platinum-certified effort.

He scored a Grammy for greatest nation collaboration when he and others joined Marty Stuart for the music “Identical Outdated Practice.” Diffie’s remaining launch with Sony Nashville, “A Night time to Keep in mind,” was in 2001. He recorded a subsequent album for Damaged Bow (2004’s “Robust as Nails”) and one other for the roots label Rounder (2010’s “Homecoming: The Bluegrass Album”) as his recording tempo slowed.

Different chart hits Diffie scored included “Ships That Don’t Come In,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox (If I Die),” “Honky Tonk Angle” and “Pickup Man.”

He was the second Grand Ole Opry member whose demise was introduced over the weekend, following information Saturday that Jan Howard, 91, had handed.

Diffie was married 4 instances. He’s survived by 5 kids and his spouse, Tara.

In November, Diffie launched a duet with Marc Broussard of the Stevie Ray Vaughan music “Delight and Pleasure.” Hear right here: