Joe Exotic Interviewed By Netflix From Prison, Promises He’s ‘Crazy’ As Ever

Joe Exotic has grow to be a family identify following the discharge of Netflix’s Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity. The previous zoo proprietor, whose actual identify is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, continues to be getting a phrase in whereas behind bars. Just lately, the oldsters at Netflix interviewed Exotic from jail the place he promised that he’s “loopy” as ever.
Tiger King tells the story of Joe Exotic, huge cat remedy, and his rivalry with Carole Baskin, the Large Cat Rescue proprietor whom Exotic has accused of allegedly murdering her husband. At present, Exotic is serving his 22-year jail sentence after being charged with two counts of murder-for-hire, violating the Endangered Species Act, and falsifying wildlife data. Talking with Netflix forward of allegedly being positioned in quarantine for contracting coronavirus, Exotic assured them that some issues received’t change post-prison. In his phrases:
Once I stroll out of right here, am I going to be as loopy as I used to be earlier than? That can by no means change [laughs].
It certain feels like Joe Exotic can be as much as extra of the identical if he ever will get out of jail, which is one thing he appears fairly assured will occur. Final month, Exotic filed a $94 million lawsuit from jail, suing the U.S. Division of Inside and the U.S. Federal Wildlife Reserve for damages and the lack of his property. Along with the federal government businesses, Exotic can also be suing former enterprise proprietor Jeff Lowe for allegedly orchestrating an “entrapment scheme” that reportedly led to Exotic’s arrest.
Joe Exotic might “by no means change,” however that doesn’t imply that he received’t be taking a look at life a bit in a different way if he ever walks free. His present state of affairs — and the truth that his husband, Dillon Passage, is “sleeping in a automotive” — may give him a brand new outlook shifting ahead. For one, Exotic assures that he’ll be forsaking his rivalry with Carole Baskin and shutting that chapter of his life. His main focus can be on getting “exonerated from all these fees” and getting out of jail. You’ll be able to watch the complete interview under.
Whereas Joe Exotic stays in jail, Jeff Lowe lately revealed that there can be one other episode of Tiger King. The information of a brand new episode hasn’t been confirmed but and it’s unclear whether or not that is further footage from the docu-series or if it’s one thing that was recorded extra lately. Nonetheless, based on Lowe, it will likely be obtainable to stream on Netflix later this month. No matter it seems to be, I’m certain it’ll be wild.
