Joe Exotic Netflix Documentary: 6 Insane Takeaways From Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, And Madness

For people caught at dwelling in search of a brand new present to binge, Netflix’s Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem, and Madness is an odd slice of real-life drama that however proves the correct quantity of oddball escapism and completely engrossing “stranger than fiction” tv. The seven-part, binge-friendly documentary streaming collection centered primarily round Joe Exotic, a larger-than-life zoo operator, in addition to different outlandish wild animal-owning personalities, was an addictive mixture of true-crime, odd characters, and a bunch of untamed animals.

Suffice to say, it grew to become an enormous hit for Netflix. The true story has no scarcity of weird twists and turns; they might have made seven extra episodes and presumably not uncovered the whole lot that is fascinating and/or very perplexing about this solid of characters. Listed below are simply six of Tiger King‘s most stunning takeaways. Additionally, naturally, count on many spoilers.