Joe Hollendoner to Become Los Angeles LGBT Center CEO in 2022

San Francisco AIDS Basis CEO Joe Hollendoner will exchange Lorri L. Jean because the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s CEO when she retires in July 2022.

“I look ahead to working with the middle’s board, workers and companions to make sure that the middle not solely continues to be a trusted supplier of care to the communities it at the moment serves, however that we deepen our work to handle the racial disparities and systemic racism that prohibits all members of the LGBTQ+ neighborhood from thriving,” Hollendoner mentioned, in an announcement. “I additionally stay dedicated to sustaining and increasing the middle’s function as a nationwide and international LGBTQ+ motion chief.”

Hollendoner, who has bachelor’s and grasp’s levels in social work from the College of Illinois at Chicago, has led SFAF since 2016. In his time, he considerably elevated donations to help the group’s life-saving companies and led the adoption of a five-year plan to broaden well being and social companies and prioritize racial justice. He additionally served as chief of workers and first deputy commissioner on the Chicago Division of Public Well being and in a number of roles at Howard Brown Well being, the biggest LGBTQ well being group in the Midwest.

“At instances like this, management issues,” Phill Wilson, founding father of the Black AIDS Institute, mentioned of Hollendoner’s choice. “The Los Angeles LGBT Center is a vitally essential group for our neighborhood, and it is usually giant and really complicated. Joe is likely one of the few folks in the nation with the talents, expertise and fervour required to lead this group into the long run.”

The announcement concludes a four-month search to fill the place. Over the course of a one-year transition interval, Hollendoner will work alongside Jean as the middle’s govt director.

“I’m delighted that the board chosen Joe,” Jean mentioned. “I’ve seen him in motion and watched him develop [SFAF] and infuse his progressive values all through its work.”