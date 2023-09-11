Joe Jonas Appears To Talk About Sophie Turner’s Divorce At L.A. Show:

Joe Jonas refuses to allow anyone to fall for any internet stories about him while he’s going through his breakup with Sophie Turner.

On September 9, four days after filing for divorce from his wife of four years, Sophie Turner, the singer got a few minutes during the Jonas Brothers’ show at Dodger Stadium within Los Angeles to talk about how he felt.

“It’s endured a crazy week,” Joe said to the crowd, who cheered. Joe wasn’t wearing a wedding ring. Aside from a joint statement they shared upon social media, the Jonas Brothers singer hasn’t said much about his break from the former Game of Thrones actress. He filed for divorce last week.

Joe Asked Sophie To End Their Marriage:

Joe says, “‘Hesitate’ is a song I wrote,” during the 2020 Amazon Prime Video Jonas Brothers performance video Happiness Continues. It reminds me of my promises before I penned them down. Sophie has my word on it.”

He also said, “For me, it requires me to an entirely new world. Every time I close my eyes, I see her walking down the aisle again.”

Joe asked for a divorce from Sophie, and together he has two girls, Willa and D.J., whose names are written in court paperwork. In his paperwork, the musician called for “shared parental duty” as well as said their kids should have a “parenting plan.”

Jonas’s words come just days after he moved for divorce from Turner. In the papers, he said that “the marriage among the parties was irretrievably broken.”

After Four Years Of Marriage, The Couple Is Getting A Divorce:

They have two kids together and have been married for four years. In 2022, they bought a house in Miami, but they sold it earlier this year.

Turner and Jonas put out a joint message on their social media accounts to make the news public. It said, “After four beautiful years of marriage, we decided to dissolve our marriage amicably.”

Joe additionally asked the court to keep a deal he and Sophie made before they got married. They did this in April 2019, a month before they got married within a surprise ceremony within Las Vegas as well as two months beforehand they got married in a bigger ceremony in France.

The musician is on tour alongside the Jonas Brothers right now. This is the band’s biggest tour to date, alongside over ninety shows planned in 20 different countries. Jonas’s words seemed to refer to the fact that he and the “Game of Thrones” star broke up last week.