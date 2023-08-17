Joe Jonas As Well As Sophie Turner Receive $15 Million For Their Miami Mansion:

In 2002, the two powerful people bought the house on the coast. In 2021, the actress and musician spent $11 million for the house on the water. A person who knows about the situation says that pop star Joe Jonas as well as his spouse, the actress Sophie Turner, recently sold their Miami home for $15 million.

The Wall Street Journal said that the waterfront property in the gated neighborhood of Bay Point went on the market in November 2022 for $16.995 million. Records show that Jonas as well as Turner spent $11 million for the house within 2021.

The House Has A Strong “Cali Meets Bali” Feel To It:

“The house has a great Cali-meets-Bali feel to it. David Pullman of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, who helped the famous home’s buyer find it, said that the home was “inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright, but with a tropical twist.”

We tried to get in touch with the couple, but we couldn’t. Jonas plays in the band Jonas Brothers with his brothers Nick as well as Kevin. Turner is most popular for portraying Sansa Stark upon the HBO show “Game of Thrones.”

This House Had 10,500 Square Feet Of Space On The Inside:

The couple’s main home was a six-bedroom house that took up about half an acre. It faces a creek that leads to Biscayne Bay for almost 100 feet. The main house was built around 1980 as well as has an area of 10,500 square feet.

Sarah Ivory, an interior designer, gave the house a tropical feel for the famous couple by adding coral-rock walls, wood-beam ceilings, winding glass stairs, and water features inside.

There Is A Two-Story Library Space In The Billiards Room:

The fireplace in the living room is made of marble and has two sides. In the games room, there is a two-story library. There are two pools outside, one for adults as well as one for kids.

There is also a 94-foot dock as well as a hot tub. There is also a sauna, a gym, as well as a room for wine. The small, private Sabal Lake is right next to the house, which is in the Miami neighborhood of Bay Point.

The Grand Entryway Was Made Of Natural Stone And Was Filled With Plants From The Jungle:

Some of its main living areas, like the grand entryway, have 30-foot-high ceilings. The walls of the grand entryway are made of natural stone, and it is filled with jungle plants and greenery to welcome people home to their tropical paradise.

The happy buyer of the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house will have plenty of room to have fun with friends and family.

The 94 Foot Dock At The House Gives You Quick Access To The Sea:

The owner has direct access to the sea via a private 94-foot dock. The property also has a pool, spa, and separate baby pool where you can swim and cool off.

Since the COVID era, when luxury sales were at their highest, they have slowed down a lot in the Miami metro area. A recent study by Redfin shows that the number of luxury transactions dropped by 40.14 percent from the same time last year to June 30.

The Couple Put Up For Sale This House By November 2022:

The couple first put their Florida home on the market within November 2022 for almost $17 million. The listing was taken down in March 2023, but it was back on the market at $15.5 million a month later. In the end, the house was sold for $15 million.

Within February, the CEO of Adonel Concrete traded his beachfront home at 4505 Sabal Palm Road for $38.5 million, which was a new record for Bay Point. That was more than twice as much as the previous record, which was set when the waterfront home at 580 Sabal Palm Road sold for $18 million.

Claudio Fischer Recently Sold His Waterfront Home For $9 Million:

More recently, the Chilean gambling tycoon Claudio Fischer sold the Bay Point, New York, property at 770 Lake Road for $9 million.

Goldwing Financial LLC, which is based in Florida and owned by Carlos Safie, bought the land. Safie is the chairman and CEO of the Miami-based Executive National Bank, which is a regional bank.