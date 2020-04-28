Joe Jonas Joins Sophie Turner, Matthew McConaughey And More In Trailer For New Show Cup Of Joe

As seen within the trailer, Joe Jonas goes to seven completely different cities to take pleasure in some meals, some drinks, and a few pretty sights with different A-listers. He is hitting up New York Metropolis with SNL and 30 Rock vet Tina Fey, which apparently results in Jonas taking a leap into the world of stand-up comedy open mics. Elsewhere within the U.S., he’ll workforce up with Jack Black to rock out throughout Los Angeles. In the meantime, in London, Joe Jonas will take pleasure in a cup of tea (or no matter) with The Masked Singer decide Nicole Scherzinger.