Joe Jonas Joins Sophie Turner, Matthew McConaughey And More In Trailer For New Show Cup Of Joe

Go away a Remark
Each as one third of the Jonas Brothers and as a solo artist, Joe Jonas is a best-selling musician, a heartthrob, an actor, a Voice mentor and extra. However nothing from his profession thus far has been fairly just like the Grammy-nominated entertainer’s upcoming journey TV present, quaintly titled Cup of Joe. In it, Jonas will spend time seeing the sights with such celebs as his spouse and Recreation of Thrones star Sophie Turner, Matthew McConaughey and extra.
Cup of Joe is about to be one of many many reveals debuting on the short-form streaming service Quibi, which launched the star-studded first trailer for Joe Jonas’ new present. Test it out under!
As he places it within the trailer, Joe Jonas is somebody who has been all around the world as a part of album excursions and the like, and that sort of touring does not enable for very a lot sight-seeing or attending to expertise the thrill that locals do. Fortunately, that is the place Quibi is available in, giving Jonas the fast-paced collection Cup of Joe to spend some bonding time with…David flippin’ Hasselhoff? Such is life for a Jonas brother, I assume.
Journey reveals aren’t precisely a TV novelty anymore, as a lot of collection primarily based round meals, thrill rides, and even bikes have been taking on the small display for years. Nonetheless, what number of TV present hosts can say they went to Austin and had Matthew McConaughey present them round on digicam? Cease making me jealous, Joe Jonas!
As seen within the trailer, Joe Jonas goes to seven completely different cities to take pleasure in some meals, some drinks, and a few pretty sights with different A-listers. He is hitting up New York Metropolis with SNL and 30 Rock vet Tina Fey, which apparently results in Jonas taking a leap into the world of stand-up comedy open mics. Elsewhere within the U.S., he’ll workforce up with Jack Black to rock out throughout Los Angeles. In the meantime, in London, Joe Jonas will take pleasure in a cup of tea (or no matter) with The Masked Singer decide Nicole Scherzinger.
The very first Cup of Joe episode options Joe Jonas heading to his beloved metropolis of Amsterdam with spouse and mother-to-be Sophie Turner by his aspect. Episode 2 will characteristic Jonas heading to Berlin to hang around with Scottish singer-songwriter Louis Capaldi and Baywatch vet David Hasselhoff. The third episode units Joe alongside Nick and Kevin Jonas on a motorbike race and a cook-off in Barcelona, Spain. Whereas I am positive hanging with the bros and the Hoff was cool, he most likely loved Amsterdam together with his honey essentially the most.
The primary three episodes of Cup of Joe can be found to stream on Monday, April 27, so that they’re out proper now! Observe-up episodes can be launched every day, so you should definitely sustain! And if you happen to want one thing else to look ahead to within the coming weeks, head to our Summer time 2020 TV premiere schedule.
Add Comment