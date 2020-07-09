Joe McFadden to make surprise Holby City return in special episode this month

There’s excellent news for followers of Holby City because the BBC cleaning soap is about to welcome again a well-known face later this month – with Joe McFadden set to reprise his position as Raf Di Lucca for a special episode.

McFadden’s return comes as an enormous surprise – not least as a result of his character was killed off when he initially exited again in December 2017, having been shot by Fredrik Johanssen and dying of his wounds.

Nevertheless in accordance to the BBC, Raf will come again “in a really special manner” because the present sees his widow Essie proceed to wrestle together with her most cancers analysis and seek for solutions from a comforting place.

Talking about his return to the medical cleaning soap, McFadden stated, “I’ll all the time look again on my 4 years on Holby with such fondness because it was one of many happiest jobs I’ve finished and it was an actual pleasure to get to put on Raf’s scrubs one final time in order to provide his spouse Essie some steerage in such a touching episode.”

McFadden initially appeared on the cleaning soap from 2014 to 2017 and was a well-liked character amongst followers, showing in quite a few excessive profile storylines together with a will-they-won’t-they romance with Cara Martinez, as performed by Niamh Walsh.

After leaving the present he went on to obtain success on Strictly Come Dancing – successful the 2017 competitors with dance associate Katya Jones.

It’s not but clear precisely what date the brand new episode will air past the truth that it should definitely be broadcast this month.

Holby City airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC Two – discover out what else is on with our TV Information.