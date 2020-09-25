Joe Rogan Buys $14.4 Million Austin Mansion

After shedding his Tennessee bid for U.S. Congress, Texan icon Davy Crockett famously declared, “Chances are you’ll all go to hell, and I’ll go to Texas.” That was historic historical past, method again in 1835, in fact. However at the moment, it seems that Joe Rogan — arguably the superstar closest to embodying a modern-day Crockett ethos — is following the King of the Wild Frontier’s footsteps. The famous person podcaster not too long ago shelled out $14.4 million in an off-market deal for a elegant lakefront piece of residential actual property in Austin, one of many largest transactions in space historical past.

For years now, Rogan has been publicly mulling over transferring his household and “The Joe Rogan Expertise” to Texas. A couple of month in the past, he introduced to tens of millions that he had lastly performed the deed — an impromptu shock transfer that coincided with him signing a record-busting $100 million unique contract with Spotify.

Rogan’s new nation house measures in at a Texas-sixed 10,890 sq. ft with eight bedrooms and 10 bogs. The property is situated on a very fascinating spot alongside Lake Austin, in a quiet neighborhood removed from the hubbub of the town’s middle, however not too removed from downtown to be an inconvenient drive. Among the neighboring houses are owned by the likes of haircare billionaire John Paul DeJoria and Sandra Bullock.

For the reason that keys for the sprawling property have been exchanged in a really hush-hush, off-market deal, particulars are principally imprecise, although tax information and different on-line sources paint a good image of the property. A number of years in the past, the stately most important construction sported a distinctly early-2000s faux-Mediterranean flare that was in style amongst the well-heeled suburban Hill Nation crowds again within the day. Nevertheless, the property’s earlier homeowners — architectural designer Benjamin Wooden and his philanthropic spouse Theresa Castellano-Wooden — not too long ago gave the entire place an in depth makeover and it now boasts a a lot sleeker, Texas-inspired trendy farmhouse look with only a sprint of Mediterranean affect nonetheless shining by means of.

The tree-dotted, four-acre lot abuts the reservoir-controlled Lake Austin and options inexperienced, hilly vistas of Emma Lengthy Metropolitan Park. The property is sequestered from the highway behind an imposing gate and down a protracted, winding driveway, removed from the gaze of any curious lookie-loos. Meticulously manicured St. Augustine grass stretches from the very entrance gate of the property to the place the yard meets the water. There are two hooked up garages and a carriage home for an RV or boat situated to the left of the principle construction, so, there’ll be loads of room for Rogan to retailer his in depth auto assortment and a few aquatic toys for the lake.

The entrance of the property contains a roomy motor court docket which connects to a paved pathway that leads ups to the home’s entrance door. The exteriors partitions of the residence have been clad in stonework whereas vitality environment friendly metallic sheeting tops the roof. The interiors of the house are sunny, trendy, and unapologetically glam, with top-of-the-line home equipment, unique supplies, and brilliant pops of colours all through.

Out again, there’s a sprawling grassy yard for Rogan’s canine, Marshall Mae, to frolic to his coronary heart’s content material. The current renovation added a big saltwater pool to the property, and there’s a solarium plus plenty of lined patio house to lazily chat with mates, secure from the oppressive warmth of the Texas solar. And, in fact, the property additionally options the compulsory social gathering deck — a must have for any moneyed river rat dwelling alongside the lake — and two boat slips.

Whereas in Los Angeles, Rogan and his longtime spouse Jessica Ditzel primarily reside in a $5 million trendy mansion within the considerably distant guard-gated neighborhood of Bell Canyon, within the far northwest reaches of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley. He additionally nonetheless owns his starter house within the space — a $2.2 million Mediterranean-style Bell Canyon unfold that’s strolling distance from the bigger house.