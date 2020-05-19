‘Joe Rogan Expertise’ Podcast Coming to Spotify Exclusively in 2020 – Variety

“The Joe Rogan Expertise,” one in all podcasting’s longest-running and hottest reveals, will probably be launching on Spotify completely this 12 months.

The Rogan-hosted comedy talk-show collection will debut on Spotify on Sept. 1, 2020, on a nonexclusive foundation — earlier than changing into unique to the platform later later in 2020 below the multiyear licensing deal.

With Rogan, Spotify has landed one of many podcasting biz’s whales. It at the moment ranks because the No. 2 hottest present on Apple Podcasts (after Barstool Sports activities’ “Name Her Daddy”), per Podcast Insights. A supply accustomed to the deal mentioned Rogan grew to become bought on Spotify’s skill to construct his viewers worldwide, after initially resisting distributing the podcast on the platform as a result of he noticed it as primarily a music service.

As well as to the podcast, JRE additionally produces corresponding video episodes, which may even be obtainable on Spotify as in-app “vodcasts.”

Rogan introduced the deal on social media Tuesday, touting Spotify as “the most important audio platform in the world.”

“The podcast is shifting to @spotify!” he wrote on Instagram. “It’s going to stay FREE, and it will likely be the very same present. It’s only a licensing deal, so Spotify received’t have any artistic management over the present. They need me to simply proceed doing it the best way I’m doing it proper now.”

Rogan mentioned there’ll nonetheless be clips from the present shared on YouTube “however full variations of the present will solely be on Spotify after the top of the 12 months. I’m excited to have the assist of the most important audio platform in the world and I hope you of us are there after we make the change!”

Since its launch in 2009, “The Joe Rogan Expertise” has constructed a big, loyal and engaged fanbase tuning in to hear his discussions with a spread of company, together with comedians, actors, musicians, MMA fighters, authors, artists and extra.

Underneath the distribution take care of Spotify, “The Joe Rogan Expertise” will probably be obtainable to Spotify’s 286 million lively month-to-month customers free with advertisements (and with out advertisements for premium subscribers). In accordance to Spotify, “The Joe Rogan Expertise” has lengthy been the most-searched-for podcast on its service. The addition of “JRE” stands to speed up Spotify’s long-range podcast ambitions, which has included acquisitions of Gimlet Media, Invoice Simmons’ The Ringer and Anchor.

Rogan, a humorist and actor, was beforehand greatest recognized for internet hosting NBC actuality competitors present “Worry Issue” in the early 2000s (which he reprised in 2011-12). The Boston native additionally appeared in NBC sitcom “NewsRadio.” At present, he has two stand-up specials on Netflix: 2018’s “Unusual Instances” and 2016’s “Triggered.”

Rogan is repped by Chandra Keyes and Jeff Sussman at Jeff Sussman Administration, Matt Lichtenberg at Degree 4 Enterprise Administration, and lawyer Seth Horwitz at Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.