Joe Rogan Lists His Custom Los Angeles House

Now that Joe Rogan has moved his household and “The Joe Rogan Expertise” right down to the Lone Star State, the place he not too long ago spent $14.4 million on a luxurious Lake Austin mansion, the podcast celebrity is hoping to shed some extra California actual property baggage. The not too long ago hoisted one in every of his two Bell Canyon houses available on the market with a $3.2 million price ticket.

Although positioned deep within the San Fernando Valley, and due to this fact a quite far-flung suburb of Los Angeles, Bell Canyon has its justifiable share of movie star residents and lavish houses. Rogan’s former residence is positioned amid different massive estates however stands out from the herd due to its substantial lot dimension — a roomy two acres — and its verdantly lush landscaping, which advertising supplies invoice as a “secret backyard.” The previous “Concern Issue” host and his longtime spouse Jessica Ditzel purchased the unfold approach again in 2003 for a contact over $2.3 million, information reveal.

Initially in-built 1978, the principle mansion has been utterly overhauled throughout Rogan’s possession. The French Nation-style house is separated from the road by a quaint fence and large motor courtroom, the place there’s additionally a four-car storage.

Although the home seems deceptively modest from the entrance, it neatly hides the lavish — and sometimes kooky — design extravaganza that awaits inside. Past the frilly arched entrance door, massive image home windows, pure white partitions, beamed ceilings, tan tile flooring and recessed lighting could be discovered all through the construction, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 5 full bogs inside a spacious 7,573 sq. ft. A proper eating space and den are positioned within the house’s huge nice room, as is the sculptural floating staircase that results in the higher degree.

The kitchen has been utterly decked out with high-end, European home equipment and even has a really costly La Cornue fuel vary/range and accompanying vent hood, plus three sinks (together with one farm-style marble sink), an outsized island that’s topped with Parisian pewter, breakfast bar seating, ample cupboard house and a show-stopping chandelier that hangs overhead. Simply past the kitchen is the mansion’s secondary sitting space, which is characterised by decoratively beamed ceilings and a wall of image home windows overlooking the yard.

The hulking master bedroom encompasses the whole second ground, whereas the remainder of the visitor and household bedrooms are positioned on the residence’s principal degree. The luxurious master suite has entry to a bridge resulting in a personal patio space and a separate sitting room that’s configured round a granite fire. The grasp bathtub presents twin vanities, an outsized walk-in bathe, and soaking tub that’s located atop a sequence of steps. (Unusually sufficient, there’s additionally a lounge space set immediately subsequent to the bathtub.)

Exterior, the sprawling grounds embody lush lawns dotted with a smattering of mature shade bushes. There’s loads of locations to dine al fresco whereas having fun with valley and mountain views, and there’s a big rectangular pool and spa wherein to chill off. Different enjoyable property facilities embody a house workplace, a “meditation atrium,” a sport room and Rogan’s former gymnasium that’s been decked out with footage of MMA fighters.

Along with this home and the brand new Austin mansion, Rogan additionally owns a further Bell Canyon house — a remarkably totally different and much more modern kind of residential affair — that he acquired in 2017 for $5 million, a file value for the neighborhood.

Erica Fields at Compass holds the itemizing.