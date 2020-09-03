Joe Rogan Podcast on Spotify Drops Episodes With White Supremacists

Spotify launched Joe Rogan’s widespread podcast this week. However the batch of 1,691 episodes of “The Joe Rogan Expertise” presently out there on the streaming platform is conspicuously lacking a a number of controversial segments.

The Rogan episodes on Spotify omit his interviews with far-right figures together with infamous conspiracy monger Alex Jones of InfoWars (whose podcasts Spotify and different platforms pulled in 2018 for coverage violations). Different “Joe Rogan Expertise” episodes not out there embody these with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes; ex-Breitbart Information editor Milo Yiannopoulos; Charles C. Johnson, who’s been described as a “race-baiting troll”; alt-right political commentator and comic Owen Benjamin; Stefan Molyneux, who “amplifies ‘scientific racism,’ eugenics and white supremacism,” per the Southern Poverty Regulation Heart; and anti-feminist persona Carl Benjamin (aka Sargon of Akkad).

Spotify introduced the arrival of Rogan’s podcast in a tweet Tuesday, calling him a “stand-up comedian,” “combined martial arts fanatic” and “psychedelic adventurer,” neglecting to name out one important component of his model — a political provocateur who has supplied a platform for the far-right fringe.

Additionally not out there on Spotify are Rogan’s podcast episodes with comedians Chris D’Elia (lately accused of sexual misconduct involving, in some circumstances, teenage ladies), in addition to Joey Diaz and Tommy Chong.

Reps for Spotify and Rogan didn’t reply to requests for remark.

In accordance with Spotify, “The Joe Rogan Expertise” has lengthy been the most-searched-for podcast on its service. The episodes on the service date again to 2009, when the comic and former TV host first launched the present. Rogan’s take care of Spotify is value greater than $100 million, the Wall Road Journal reported.

Underneath the mutiyear licensing pact, “The Joe Rogan Expertise” will change into unique to Spotify later in 2020. There’ll nonetheless be clips from the present on YouTube however full variations of the present will solely be on Spotify after the top of the yr.

Whereas Spotify will change into the unique distributor of “JRE,” Rogan will preserve full artistic management over the present underneath the settlement.