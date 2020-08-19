Joe Strummer Tribute to Feature Bruce Springsteen, Bob Weir and More

A two-hour tribute to the Conflict’s Joe Strummer on his birthday this Friday will options performances or spoken testimonials from mates and followers together with Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams, Bob Weir, Beto O’Rourke, Josh Homme, Steve Buscemi, Jim Jarmusch, the Dropkick Murphys and others.

Dubbed “A Track for Joe: Celebrating the Lifetime of Joe Strummer,” the webcast is free however will function a profit soliciting donations for Save Our Phases, the initiative aimed toward getting federal reduction for golf equipment and theaters which can be fully shut down and seemingly to stay that approach for a lot of months to come. The present airs Friday at three p.m. ET/midday PT at JoeStrummer.com. (It’ll be a nighttime bow, at eight p.m. BST, in Strummer’s native U.Ok.)

Which artists shall be performing and which can converse wasn’t instantly revealed, though it’s recognized that Springsteen’s unique contribution is not going to be a musical one. Others showing embrace a big selection of figures from music, movie and visible artwork, together with Tom Morello, Shepard Fairey, Frank Turner, the Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr., Matt Dillon, Joe Ely, Hinds, Cherry Glazerr, Craig Finn and Tad Kubler of the Maintain Regular, Butch Walker, HR of Unhealthy Brains, Bob Gruen and extra. The late honoree himself will seem in what’s described as beforehand unseen dwell footage.

Internet hosting the occasion is singer/songwriter Jesse Malin. “Only a few venues are going to find a way to survive,” Malin stated in a latest Rolling Stone story concerning the music-shutdown disaster that made Save Our Phases obligatory. “We’d like actual monetary assist from the federal authorities, like they only did in Britain with the $2 billion bailout. The federal government wants to acknowledge that the humanities are important to our tradition, group and progress.” As well as to being a performer, Malin co-owns the New York nightclubs Bowery Electrical, Niagara and Berlin. He is producing the webcast together with Jeff Raspe and Strummer’s property supervisor, David Zonshine,

Strummer, who died in 2002 at age 50, would have been turning 68 this yr.

“To see so many musicians and artists come ahead to honor Joe is absolutely touching,” unhappy Strummer’s spouse, Lucinda Tait, in an announcement. “Neighborhood was at all times necessary to him. Whether or not it was enjoying music with mates, organizing all evening campfires or hijacking festivals, Joe was at all times targeted on bringing individuals collectively. Although we will’t all be in the identical room collectively, I can not consider a greater approach for us all to really feel united. Joe would have liked this.”

Joe Strummer tribute

Courtesy Gates of the West

A whole solid checklist for the tribute: Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes)

Beto O’Rourke

Bob Gruen

Bob Weir

Brian Fallon

Bruce Springsteen

Butch Walker

Cherry Glazerr

Craig Finn & Tad Kubler (The Maintain Regular)

Dave Hause

Dhani Harrison

DJ Scratchy

Dropkick Murphys

Eugene Lutz (Gogol Bordello)

Frank Turner

HR (Unhealthy Brains)

Hinds

The Interrupters

Jesse Dayton

Jesse Malin

Jim Jarmusch

Joe Ely

Josh Cheuse

Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age)

Lucinda Williams

Lyza Jane

Matt Dillon

Nikolai Fraiture (The Strokes)

Ray Gange (Impolite Boy)

Richard Dudanski (101ers)

Sara Driver

Shepard Fairey

Spider Stacy (The Pogues)

Steve Buscemi

Tom Morello

+ very particular company