Joe Theismann breaks down ‘terrific’ Super Bowl Chiefs-Niners matchup

Forward of Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl champion quarterback Joe Theismann stated on Thursday that he believes the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas Metropolis Chiefs will produce a “terrific” sport in Miami.

“Kelce versus Kittle, offense versus protection, offensive line versus line of defense, velocity versus method. All these totally different points are a part of this soccer sport. I believe it’s going to be a detailed soccer sport, I believe it’s going to be an thrilling soccer sport,” the previous quarterback advised “Fox & Mates.”

Theismann stated his favourite storyline is the Chiefs making it again to the Super Bowl for the primary time in 50 years and their coach, Andy Reid, making an attempt to win his first title. He stated the important thing matchup might be quarterback Patrick Mahomes in opposition to the formidable San Francisco line of defense.

Super Bowl LIV might be performed Feb. 2 in Miami. Las Vegas oddsmakers have made Kansas Metropolis a slight one-point favourite within the sport.

Theismann additionally stated that particular groups might be the missed facet that might find yourself deciding the result.