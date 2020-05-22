Joe Walsh Takes a Weekend DJ Shift on L.A. Public Radio Station – Variety

With the Eagles grounded from touring for greater than a yr after the additional cancellation of their tour, Joe Walsh has a little additional time on his fingers, and he plans to utilize it by taking on a weekly radio program at a Los Angeles radio station.

He’ll be pulling disc jockey duties each Saturday at 6 p.m. for KCSN, a public radio outlet primarily based out of Cal State Northridge that’s the sole “grownup various”-formatted station within the area, with the hour-long “Joe Walsh Previous-Common Rock n’ Roll Radio Present.”

It’s now not uncommon for traditional rock stars to host their very own radio packages, however practically all of them have carried out it for satellite tv for pc radio, which makes Walsh’s alternative of a platform pretty novel. KCSN — higher identified amongst many listeners by its quantity on the dial, 88.5 FM — comes nearer to sounding like industrial radio than most public radio stations however has a extra free-range playlist than its native rock counterparts.

“This public radio station serves the neighborhood I reside in and is funded by listeners,” Walsh stated in a assertion. “I like that males with ties don’t resolve what I hearken to. My present will probably be a combination of music I like, music I believe individuals will wish to hear and tales behind a few of these songs that I’m fairly certain nobody is aware of about. Hopefully, the present will generate some extra listeners and assist for the station, and we could have a lot of enjoyable within the course of.”

KCSN common supervisor Patrick Osburn stated it was Walsh who reached out to them with the concept of taking a shift on the air. “Whereas we hate seeing all of the exhibits and festivals cancel this summer season,” Osburn stated, “we’re thrilled to have Joe killing time on 88.5’s airwaves.” They’re assuming he received’t manning the mic strictly as a solo artist. “Being leisure royalty and one of many many native fixtures of the SoCal/Hollywood neighborhood, we anticipate Joe’s Rolodex of potential friends runs deep, so we really feel nice about giving him the keys to the automotive.”

Osburn added that “it’s flattering to have rock legends listening and financially supporting the station.” Director of membership Laura Kelly stated that Walsh “has all the time been there for us throughout membership drives.” Throughout an April pledge drive, Walsh vowed to match donations made that day.

Followers of Walsh received’t should verify into the Resort California to listen to him. The station’s reside programming is out there on an 88.5 app and on the net at http://www.885FM.org.