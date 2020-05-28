Joe Wicks reveals why he turns Strictly down every yr: “I’m 100 per cent not doing it”

Joe Wicks appeared like a shoe-in for this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Not like the remainder of us, the well being and health guru has had a unbelievable yr – his “PE with Joe Wicks” video collection has boosted his profile massively, and the nation is filled with grateful mother and father and health followers who’ve cherished his front room work-outs.

As the person of the second, his inbox should be overflowing with presents to seem on varied TV exhibits, and Strictly is definitely the invitation most celebrities are ready for.

However, in response to experiences, Joe isn’t considering studying to samba this September.

In keeping with The Solar, Joe wouldn’t be considering signing up for the collection, as a result of it might require an excessive amount of time away from residence, placing an excessive amount of distance between him and his younger household.

“Strictly have all the time been asking me [to take part] however I’m 100 per cent not doing Strictly or I’m A Movie star, no matter it could be,” he instructed the paper.

“I’m pleased being at residence with [my wife] Rosie, [and daughters] Indie and Marley, and that’s it.”

So it looks like we’ll by no means see Joe beneath the glitterballs or going through a Bush Tucker trial, although we predict he’d do brilliantly on both present.

Joe, aka The Physique Coach, has seen as massive enhance to his enterprise since his lockdown movies turned so common, with tabloid experiences suggesting he has made greater than one million kilos in six weeks.

Strictly Come Dancing is because of return to BBC One this September. To search out out what else is on at the moment, try our TV Information.