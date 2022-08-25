Joel and Ellie thrill us once again in the launch trailer for The Last of Us: Part 1

The title will land on PS5 on September 2, although it is also being developed for PC.

There are few days left to return to one of the most successful adventures of Naughty Dog. The Last of Us: Part 1 has already been presenting its graphic differences from the original installment with a good handful of comparisons that highlight the most notable changes. And, to finish raising expectations around this game, from PlayStation They have already released the launch trailer.

As you can see in the video that heads this news, this new preview of The last of Us: Part 1 allows us to glimpse the graphic improvements of the title through scenes that had not been seen in the previous trailers or in the official PlayStation account on Twitter. In this way, perhaps there are players who end up deciding on their purchase after seeing this preview, who does not hesitate to present themselves with action situations that will sound like any fan of the saga.

Beyond the polished details, it should be remembered that The Last of Us: Part 1 will harness the full power of PS5 to provide a much more immersive experience. This will be achieved with Unique features console, such as haptic triggers, haptic vibration or 3D audio. In addition, the title has two graphic options: the resolution modewhich runs at native 4K and 30 FPS, and the performance modewith dynamic 4K and 60 FPS.

The Last of Us: Part 1 will be available for PS5 next september 2but Naughty Dog also announced that it was working on a PC version whose release date has not yet been shared. For its part, the title has been in charge of encouraging the public with an official gameplay, and from 3DJuegos we have not missed the opportunity to chat with Joel’s voice actor, Lorenzo Fullto find out his opinion on a topic: if the remake of The Last of Us improves its graphics, shouldn’t its voices also be re-recorded?

