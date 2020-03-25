Joel Dommett announced as winner of Celebrity Bake-Off – but it was just a prank

Comic Joel Dommett was the sufferer of a savage prank on Celebrity Bake-Off, the place he was jokingly announced as star baker by presenter Noel Fielding.

The particular version of the culinary problem was being held to boost cash for Stand As much as Most cancers, with Queer Eye‘s Tan France, tennis famous person Johanna Konta and actress Caroline Quentin additionally competing.

Dommett took on the problem of creating the tallest showstopper the tent has ever seen, creating an especially excessive diving board out of biscuits with a jelly swimming pool on the backside.

Though the judges admired the novelty of the thought, it suffices to say that Dommett wasn’t lauded for his baking experience…

Defying gravity. We don’t know whether or not to tuck in or dive in to @JoelDommett’s showstopper! (In all probability the previous on well being and security grounds). #GBBO pic.twitter.com/B1FNVG7tZo — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 24, 2020

When it got here to saying who had been topped star baker, Fielding pulled a sensible joke on The Masked Singer presenter, saying that he had taken the title (earlier than shortly saying the actual winner).

He stated: “The winner of this week’s Star Baker is… Joel. No, it’s Tan.”

The celebrities felt for Dommett but everybody was happy for winner Tan France, who had impressed the judges by making fondant icing from scratch for his showstopper, as properly as a lovely Battenberg cake.

The Nice Celebrity Bake-Off for Stand As much as Most cancers continues subsequent Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4