Joel Edgerton’s ‘The Unknown Man’ Heads for South Australia Shoot – Variety

Crime thriller, “The Unknown Man” has been confirmed to shoot in South Australia, when movie productions resume after the coronavirus disaster. The movie is produced by and co-stars Joel Edgerton reverse the U.Okay.’s Sean Harris (The King, Mission Inconceivable: Fallout, Mission Inconceivable: Rogue Nation).

“The Unknown Man” is written and directed by Thomas M Wright, director of Acute Misfortune, and recognized for his performances in Jane Campion’s “High of the Lake” and Warwick Thornton’s SAFC-backed “Candy Nation.”

The story includes two strangers who meet and strike up a friendship. However what one doesn’t know is that the opposite man is a veteran undercover police officer working to safe a conviction for an unsolved homicide dedicated years earlier. The challenge was initially introduced at Berlin’s European Movie Market in February this yr.

Manufacturing includes See-Noticed Movies (“Lion,” “The King’s Speech”) and Nameless Content material (“Boy Erased,” “Highlight”). Producers are Edgerton of Blue Tongue Movies, together with Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Rachel Gardner of See-Noticed Movies, and Kerry Roberts and Kim Hodgert of Nameless Content material. It has main manufacturing funding from Display screen Australia with help from the South Australian Movie Company.

Figuring out the movie’s location and incentives was introduced by South Australian minister David Pisoni.

“Following scorching on the heels of ‘Mortal Kombat,’ the largest display screen manufacturing within the state’s historical past, ‘The Unknown Man’ additional cements South Australia’s repute as a premier vacation spot for main display screen productions,” he mentioned. “While there is no such thing as a doubt that the impacts of COVID-19 have created vital challenges for companies and practitioners within the South Australian display screen business, we’re actively investing within the restoration of the sector, wanting ahead to main initiatives like this offering a a lot wanted kickstart to display screen manufacturing exercise within the state,”

“This can be a difficult time for our business, notably for crew, however we’re gearing as much as transfer straight into manufacturing on ‘The Unknown Man,’ which shall be taking pictures in and round Adelaide, as quickly as is practicable,” Gardner mentioned.