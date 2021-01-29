Joel Kinnaman Boards ‘In Remedy’ Reboot at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Joel Kinnaman has been solid within the upcoming “In Remedy” reboot at HBO, Selection has realized completely.

The reimagined collection brings a various trio of sufferers in session with the observant, empathetic Dr. Brooke Taylor (Uzo Aduba), who’s wrestling together with her personal points on this half-hour drama collection.

Kinnaman will star as Adam, Brooke’s long-time on-again, off-again boyfriend who has resurfaced, bringing additional complication to Brooke’s private life.

Together with Kinnaman and Aduba, beforehand introduced solid members embrace Anthony Ramos, Liza Colón-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey, and Quintessa Swindell. The collection is presently in manufacturing, however no premiere date has been set at this time.

Kinnaman was most lately seen within the function “Brothers by Blood” and in Season 2 of the Apple drama “For All Mankind.” On the TV facet, he’s identified for roles in “The Killing,” Season 1 of “Altered Carbon,” “Home of Playing cards,” and Amazon’s collection adaptation of “Hanna.” In options, he beforehand starred in “The Suicide Squad” and can reprise his function in James Gunn’s upcoming delicate reboot of the movie. His different movie roles embrace “Robocop,” “The Informer,” and “Run All Evening.”

He’s repped by WME, Magnolia Leisure, Rogers & Cowan PMK.

Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Hagai Levi, Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen, and Melissa Bernstein are government producers on “In Remedy,” with Joanne Toll and Noa Tishby co-executive producing. It’s produced by HBO Leisure in affiliation with Leverage, Closest to the Gap Productions, and Sheleg.

The unique “In Remedy” starred Gabriel Byrne and Dianne Wiest. It was primarily based on the Israeli collection “BeTipul.” “In Remedy” initially ran for 3 seasons and over 100 episodes on HBO from 2008-2010. It obtained seven Emmy nominations throughout its run. Wiest gained the Emmy for finest supporting actress in a drama whereas Glynn Turman gained for finest visitor actor in a drama. Byrne gained a Golden Globe for the present in 2009.