Joel Silver Paid Ron Meyer’s Gambling Debt at Las Vegas Casino

Producer Joel Silver paid $1.7 million to the Wynn Casino in Las Vegas to cowl Ron Meyer’s playing debt in July 2014, a number of sources confirmed to Selection.

On the time, Meyer was the vice chairman of NBCUniversal and Silver — his shut pal — had a distribution take care of the studio. A number of months earlier, Silver had acquired a $4 million advance from NBCUniversal on his minimize of the proceeds from “Non-Cease,” an motion movie starring Liam Neeson.

The on line casino transaction has come to the eye of NBCUniversal throughout the final two weeks, prompting the studio to ask lawyer Daniel Petrocelli to look into it, in keeping with a supply who spoke to Petrocelli concerning the matter.

The fee from Silver was particularly designated to repay Meyer’s marker at the on line casino, in keeping with a supply who considered an e-mail confirming the transaction.

Anthony Pellicano, the previous non-public investigator who has been working for Silver as a negotiator, confirmed to Selection that Silver made the fee to the on line casino on Meyer’s behalf. He additionally confirmed the precise quantity of the fee: $1,736,000. However he stated the fee was unrelated to Silver’s $4 million advance on earnings from “Non-Cease.”

“One had nothing to do with the opposite,” Pellicano stated. “The amount of cash that Joel Silver despatched to the Wynn Casino didn’t come from Joel Silver and had nothing to do along with his advance.”

Pellicano stated the funds got here to Silver from a 3rd celebration whom he declined to call, and that Silver merely relayed the funds to the on line casino. He stated the third celebration had no connection to NBCUniversal. He didn’t clarify why Silver would conform to function a pass-through for the funds.

“There’s a giant lengthy story with all of this that I’m not going to inform you,” Pellicano stated. “There’s different issues occurring. It’s a matter of comfort. It’s no sinister factor. It’s easy. It’s an lodging. That’s all.”

Meyer and NBCUniversal declined to touch upon the story. Petrocelli, an out of doors litigator at O’Melveny and Myers, responded on the corporate’s behalf, although he declined to debate the state of affairs.

“I symbolize NBCUniversal in a 123 of issues, and I’m not going to debate any particular one,” Petrocelli stated.

“Non-Cease” was the primary movie produced beneath Silver’s NBCUniversal deal. Silver produced the movie along side StudioCanal, and it was launched in February 2014. That month, NBCUniversal fronted Silver the $4 million as an advance in opposition to his backend earnings. The movie went on to gross $222 million worldwide.

Based on Pellicano, NBCUniversal ended up recouping about three-quarters of the advance, leaving about $1 million that was not recovered.

Meyer was one of the highly effective figures in Hollywood till resigning final August amid a intercourse scandal. He was a co-founder of Inventive Artists Company and labored at NBCUniversal for 25 years.

His playing points have been documented earlier than, most just lately in “Powerhouse,” the 2017 e book chronicling the historical past of CAA. Writer James Andrew Miller wrote that Meyer repeatedly “confronted enormous daunting money owed, as soon as within the gap for a number of million {dollars}.” The e book additionally experiences that Ray Stark, the legendary unbiased producer who died in 2004, as soon as lent Meyer cash to repay a debt.