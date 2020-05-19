Joel Zimmerman, WME’s Head of Electronic Music, Exits Amid Cutbacks – Variety

Joel Zimmerman, WME’s former world head of digital music, has exited the company, Variety has discovered by a number of sources. Zimmerman was accountable agent for a roster that included the Weeknd, Calvin Harris, Deadmau5, Kygo, Murda Beatz and Steve Aoki. In March, Stephanie LaFera stepped in to move the division.

Zimmerman, who relies in Los Angeles, joined the company in 2008 co-heading the division with tastemaker Pete Tong, who moonlights as a DJ and radio host. Arriving from his personal firm Division One, Zimmerman introduced with him a formidable secure of artists and constructed the division as EDM was exploding as a style. The recognition of dance music led to astronomical charges for high acts all through the world however particularly in Las Vegas, the place seven-figure nightly payouts weren’t atypical for residency runs.

Talking at a convention in 2012, Joel Zimmerman famously declared: “If there was a film about bidding wars in EDM, I’d most likely be Darth Vader.”

Zimmerman couldn’t be reached; WME has not responded to Variety‘s request for remark.

The touring sector and the reside leisure house general has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, which has successfully shut down venues and the gathering of giant crowds.

WME is within the course of of implementing a major quantity of layoffs of brokers and different employees. Rumors about WME downsizing course of have been swirling for weeks, contributing to a sense of angst and uncertainty amongst many WME insiders. WME heavyweights have been attempting to assist discover new alternatives — together with as expertise managers or executives at manufacturing entities — for some of these probably affected.