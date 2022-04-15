Joel’s actor believes that The Last of Us series will reach the level of The Mandalorian: “it’s in good hands”

Pedro Pascal also admits that he couldn’t finish the game, but he found Joel to be an impressive character.

Fans of The Last of Us are attentive to everything that is published about his series. Ultimately, the proposal HBO does not stop incorporating new characters and, according to the latest leaks, it seems that it will be very loyal to the game. Although Naughty Dog’s adventure on the small screen already looks very good, Pedro Pascalwho plays Joel, wanted to reaffirm it once again.

So it’s made for the people who love itPedro Pascal“There’s a very, very creative way of honoring what’s important and also preserving what’s iconic in the video game experienceand also [de incluir] things that you wouldn’t necessarily expect,” the actor explains to GQ (via Extra Life). “And then the directions that one would expect it to go in, and it might not… they’re doing some things really smartThat’s all I can say”.

“It’s similar to the way Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni treat The Mandalorianin how [Mazin y Druckmann] tratan a The Last of Us: is in good hands because they love it. Well actually Neil created the game, but Craig loves it. so it’s done for the people who love him. And there is a very intense narrative for people who are less familiar,” Pascal concludes in the interview.

On the other hand, the actor admits that he doesn’t have enough skill to finish the game, despite trying. However, he has been watching his nephew’s departure and, as a result, has ended up admire Joel: “I found Joel so awesome, it was all an awesome experience. And then I got worried about wanting to mimic too much, which I think may be right in some circumstances, and then wrong in others.”

We are not surprised that Pascal shares his Good prospects about the series, since it has Neil Druckmann himself as director in some chapters. Of course, HBO does not stop raising expectations around its next adaptation, although we already know that it will touch us wait a good time to check all this work. In fact, it seems that the premiere of the series will not arrive for this 2022.

