Joel’s voice in The Last of Us turns back: he moves away from NFTs after criticism

Seen what has been seen, we still cannot be sure that the world of NFT go forward or backward in the video game sector. Taking the most recent cases, the developers of Worms have presented a curious initiative in relation to this digital asset, while Ubisoft has reiterated once again that it will continue with its NFT proposal even if the players still do not understand it. A few weeks ago, Joel’s voice actor in The Last of Us, Troy Baker, joined this trend through his vocal talent. But it seems that the professional now gives one step back.

I apologize for accusing anyone of ‘hating’ just because they didn’t agree with me.Troy BakerAs we have seen several times in this kind of situation, users have not been slow to reject Baker after announcing his association with the platform VoiceVerseNFT, which took advantage of the voice of the professional in the universe of these tokens. However, this initial wave of criticism has given Baker pause, as his tweet reads: “Thank you all for your feedback and patience. After careful consideration, I have decided that I will not continue the partnership with VoiceVerseNFT.”

In addition, the voice actor has also wanted to apologize for the treatment he has given to those users who did not approve of the use of NFT: “Intentions aside, I’ve heard you and I apologize for accusing anyone of ‘hating’ just because they didn’t agree with me.” Part of this controversy has arisen from his phrase “you can hate Or you can create“, which he used in the tweet announcing the collaboration with VoiceVerseNFT.

It is not the first time that we see such a scenario, as we have already read news about companies abandoning their ideas about NFTs due to public criticism. In the video game sector, we have experienced it with the case of STALKER 2, whose developers discarded ideas related to these digital assets, and with Discord, which did not implement the NFT technology due to the negative response from users on Twitter.

