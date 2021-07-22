Joey Birlem Internet Value, Bio, Wiki, Age, Top, Circle of relatives

Uncover present updates about Joey Birlem biography, internet price, salary, age, best, dating, occupation, family, way of living, and additional.

Biography:

Joey Birlem is greatest frequently referred to as the Social Media Big name, a singer with an estimated Internet Worth of unknown. Neatly-liked Instagrammer who supported Jacob Sartorius at the Sartorian Summer time Send-Off Excursion. His next Instagram is north of one.4 million and has over 2.1 million TikTok fans. He used to be born Would possibly 29, 2002 in Los Angeles , CA. In January 2016, he and his good friend Tayler Holder created a collaborative YouTube channel known as Joey and Taylor. He moreover has a YouTube channel where he has posted vlogs, demanding situations and other films. He grew up as a skateboarder. It used to be on TikTok that he first evolved his social following. Mark Thomas joined him at the 2017 Rush Weekend Excursion. It’s from Los Angeles , California. He’s purchased two sisters, Sophia and Bella, and brothers named Scotty and Kashius. His mother is Jen Valdez. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Joey Birlem Internet Worth: $40 thousand {greenbacks}

Born Name

Joseph Matthew Birlem

Nick Name

Joey

Age

Joey Birlem is at the present time 18 according to his birthdate Would possibly 29, 2002

Sun Sign

Gemini

Born Position

Los Angeles, California, United States

Place of abode

Los Angeles, California, United States

Nationality

United States

Profession

Social Media Big name, Singer

Family

Mother – Jen Valdez

Jen Valdez Siblings – Bella Birlem (Older Sister), Scotty Birlem (Older Brother), Sophia Birlem (Younger Sister), Kashius Birlem (Younger Brother)

Bella Birlem (Older Sister), Scotty Birlem (Older Brother), Sophia Birlem (Younger Sister), Kashius Birlem (Younger Brother) Others – Drewski (Step-Father)

Manager

Joey Birlem is controlled via Kate McGuire, Fullscreen, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Taste

Hip-hop, Pop

Units

Vocals

Labels

Unsigned

Assemble

Narrow

Top

5 toes 11 in or 180.5 cm

Weight

66 kg or 145.5 lbs

Race / Ethnicity

White

Hair Coloration

Dark Brown

Eye Coloration

Green

Sexual Orientation

Immediately

Unique Choices

Lean body building

Normally wears a hooded pullover or baseball cap

Shoe Measurement

11 (US) or 44 (EU) or 10 (UK)

Religion

Christianity

Greatest Recognized For

Being a social media personality. He creates exciting and modern content material subject matter on his YouTube channel and has more than 250k subscribers. He moreover has more than 2 million fans on Instagram and larger than 300k fans on Twitter.

As a Singer

In April 2018, he collaborated with Charles Gitnick as Workforce Choey to create an reliable track video titled One thing.

