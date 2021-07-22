Joey Birlem Internet Value, Bio, Wiki, Age, Top, Circle of relatives

Uncover present updates about Joey Birlem biography, internet price, salary, age, best, dating, occupation, family, way of living, and additional.
Biography:
Joey Birlem is greatest frequently referred to as the Social Media Big name, a singer with an estimated Internet Worth of unknown. Neatly-liked Instagrammer who supported Jacob Sartorius at the Sartorian Summer time Send-Off Excursion. His next Instagram is north of one.4 million and has over 2.1 million TikTok fans. He used to be born Would possibly 29, 2002 in Los Angeles , CA. In January 2016, he and his good friend Tayler Holder created a collaborative YouTube channel known as Joey and Taylor. He moreover has a YouTube channel where he has posted vlogs, demanding situations and other films. He grew up as a skateboarder. It used to be on TikTok that he first evolved his social following. Mark Thomas joined him at the 2017 Rush Weekend Excursion. It’s from Los Angeles , California. He’s purchased two sisters, Sophia and Bella, and brothers named Scotty and Kashius. His mother is Jen Valdez. His zodiac sign is Gemini.
Joey Birlem Internet Worth: $40 thousand {greenbacks}
Born Name
Joseph Matthew Birlem
Nick Name
Joey
Age
Joey Birlem is at the present time 18 according to his birthdate Would possibly 29, 2002
Sun Sign
Gemini
Born Position
Los Angeles, California, United States
Place of abode
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
United States
Profession
Social Media Big name, Singer
Family
- Mother – Jen Valdez
- Siblings – Bella Birlem (Older Sister), Scotty Birlem (Older Brother), Sophia Birlem (Younger Sister), Kashius Birlem (Younger Brother)
- Others – Drewski (Step-Father)
Manager
Joey Birlem is controlled via Kate McGuire, Fullscreen, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Taste
Hip-hop, Pop
Units
Vocals
Labels
Unsigned
Assemble
Narrow
Top
5 toes 11 in or 180.5 cm
Weight
66 kg or 145.5 lbs
Race / Ethnicity
White
Hair Coloration
Dark Brown
Eye Coloration
Green
Sexual Orientation
Immediately
Unique Choices
- Lean body building
- Normally wears a hooded pullover or baseball cap
Shoe Measurement
11 (US) or 44 (EU) or 10 (UK)
Religion
Christianity
Greatest Recognized For
Being a social media personality. He creates exciting and modern content material subject matter on his YouTube channel and has more than 250k subscribers. He moreover has more than 2 million fans on Instagram and larger than 300k fans on Twitter.
As a Singer
In April 2018, he collaborated with Charles Gitnick as Workforce Choey to create an reliable track video titled One thing.
Joey Birlem Favorite Problems
- Shoe Type – Adidas
- Social Media App – Instagram