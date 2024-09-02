Joey Diaz Net Worth 2024: Comedian’s Financial Standing

Joey “CoCo” Diaz is a force of nature in the comedy world. Born in Cuba and raised in New Jersey, this larger-than-life funnyman has overcome a troubled past to become one of the most beloved stand-up comedians working today.

With his gravelly voice, no-holds-barred style, and gift for storytelling, Diaz has won fans worldwide through his live performances, podcasts, and acting roles. Let’s take a closer look at this comedy-tough guy’s wildlife and impressive career.

Who is Joey Diaz?

Joey Diaz was born José Antonio Díaz in Havana, Cuba, on February 19, 1963. As a young child, he moved to the United States with his family, settling in North Bergen, New Jersey.

Growing up wasn’t easy for Joey. His dad died when he was only three years old. Then, when Joey was 16, he found his mom dead at home. This tough start in life shaped Joey’s outlook and later influenced his comedy.

As a teenager, Joey bounced between different families who took him in. He got into trouble a lot and started using drugs. But even during these challenging times, Joey had a gift for making people laugh. He loved listening to comedy albums by Richard Pryor and dreamed of being funny like his hero one day.

After high school, Joey moved to Colorado to attend college. But he didn’t like it there and dropped out. He worked selling roofs for a while but wasn’t happy. In 1988, Joey was arrested and went to prison for kidnapping and robbery.

Category Details Full Name José Antonio Díaz Date of Birth February 19, 1963 Age (as of 2024) 61 years old Birthplace Havana, Cuba Nationality American Ethnicity Cuban-American Religion Unknown Spouse Terrie Clark (married 2009) Children Two daughters (one from first marriage)

He served 16 months of a four-year sentence. While locked up, Joey would do comedy routines for the other inmates when movies weren’t playing. This helped him discover his talent for stand-up comedy.

Personal Life and Relationships

Joey Diaz has been married twice. His first marriage ended in divorce in 1991. Sadly, Joey lost touch with his daughter from that relationship. The pain of this separation pushed Joey to work harder at comedy so he could “make her proud” someday.

In 2009, Joey found love again and married Terrie Clark. They have a daughter together. Being a husband and dad has brought Joey more stability after his wild younger years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOEY “COCO” DIAZ (@madflavors_world)

For a long time, Joey struggled with drug use, especially cocaine. But in 2007, he finally quit for good. Joey has said it took him 30 years to find peace of mind, but he’s grateful to be clean and sober now.

Joey is open about his past struggles in his comedy. He often talks about the crazy things he did when he was using drugs. But he also shares how he turned his life around. His honesty helps fans connect with him and find hope in their lives.

Professional Career

Joey Diaz’s comedy career began in 1991 when he saw an ad for a $37 stand-up comedy course in Denver. He signed up and soon started performing at local clubs. His first show was on June 18, 1991, at the Comedy Works in Denver.

At first, Joey still had problems with drugs. In 1992, he did cocaine before a show and was bombed severely. After that, he stopped using drugs before performing. Joey entered some comedy contests and started winning. He kept working on his act and getting better.

In 1995, Joey moved to Los Angeles to try to make it as a comedian. It wasn’t easy at first, but he kept at it. Over time, he built a following with his raw, honest style of comedy. Fans loved his wild stories about growing up in New Jersey and his time in prison.

Joey’s big break in acting came in 1998 when he got a small part in the movie BASEketball. After that, he started getting more roles in TV shows and films. Some of his most famous appearances were in Spider-Man 2, The Longest Yard, and My Name is Earl.

In 2010, Joey started appearing on the popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, which helped him reach a much bigger audience. In 2012, he launched his own podcast, The Church of What’s Happening Now. The show was a big hit and ran for eight years.

Today, Joey Diaz is known as one of the funniest and most real comedians. He tours the country doing stand-up shows and has released comedy specials. He also keeps acting in movies and TV shows. In 2021, he played in The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to The Sopranos.

Age and Physique

Joey Diaz was born on February 19, 1963, which makes him 60 years old in 2023. Despite his age, Joey still has tons of energy on stage. His voice is deep and gravelly from years of smoking, which adds to his tough-guy image.

Joey has always been a big guy. At his heaviest, he weighed close to 400 pounds. But in recent years, he’s worked hard to get healthier.

By 2009, he had slimmed down to about 295 pounds. Joey talks openly about his weight and health issues in his comedy. He often jokes about trying to eat better and exercise more.

Even though he’s older now, Joey hasn’t slowed down. He still tours and performs regularly. His fans love his larger-than-life personality and don’t care what size he is. To them, Joey Diaz is more significant than life, no matter what.

Net Worth and Salary

It’s hard to know exactly how much money Joey Diaz has. Different sources give different numbers. Some say his net worth is around $500,000, while others claim it’s as high as $1.5 million. The truth is probably somewhere in between.

Joey makes money in a few different ways:

Stand-up comedy shows Acting in movies and TV Podcasting Comedy specials



Look what popped up op Facebook…….”The Many Saints of Newark” pic.twitter.com/7cpenyHPi6 — Joey CoCo Diaz (@madflavor) August 7, 2019

We don’t know precisely how much Joey earns from each of these. However, successful comedians can make a lot of money from live shows and specials. Joey’s podcasts have also been top-rated, which likely brings in good money from ads and sponsorships.

Category Details Estimated Net Worth (2024) $500,000 – $1.5 million Primary Income Sources Stand-up comedy, Acting, Podcasting, Comedy specials Podcast Subscriber Base Over 500,000 on YouTube for The Church of What’s Happening Now

While Joey may not be as rich as some vast Hollywood stars, he’s done well for himself. He often talks about how grateful he is to make a living doing what he loves. For Joey, being able to support his family and live comfortably is what matters most.

Company Details and Investments

Joey Diaz isn’t known for running big companies or making lots of investments. He’s focused mainly on his entertainment career. But he has started some projects of his own over the years.

In 2012, Joey raised money from fans to make a documentary called Where I Got My Balls From. It was about his life growing up in New Jersey. Joey put in $2,600 of his own money to finish the project.

Joey’s most significant business venture has been his podcasts. He ran The Church of What’s Happening Now from 2012 to 2020. It was very successful, getting over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube. In 2020, Joey started a new podcast called Uncle Joey’s Joint.

While we don’t know much about Joey’s investments, he has discussed the importance of saving money. Growing up poor and through hard times taught Joey the value of financial stability. He likely tries to invest wisely to secure his family’s future.

Joey hasn’t shared information about owning real estate, but given his success, he probably owns a home in New Jersey, where he now lives. He may have other properties, too, but he keeps that private.

Contact Details and Social Media

Joey Diaz is active on social media and likes to connect with his fans. Here’s where you can find him online:

Twitter: @madflavor

Instagram: @joeycocodiaz

Facebook: Joey Diaz

Joey uses these accounts to share jokes, promote his shows, and give updates about his life. He also often posts funny videos and pictures.

If you want to see Joey perform live, check his website (joeydiaz.net) for tour dates and ticket information. The site also has links to buy his merchandise, such as T-shirts and hats.

Joey works with the talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) for business inquiries. They handle bookings and other professional matters for him.

Remember, Joey values his privacy, too. If you’re a fan, it’s best to interact with him through official channels and at shows rather than trying to contact him personally.

Conclusion

Joey Diaz’s life story is one of beating the odds. He overcame a rough childhood, drug addiction, and time in prison to become a successful comedian and actor. Today, at 60 years old, Joey is still going strong, making people laugh with his unique brand of tough-guy comedy.

What sets Joey apart is his honesty. He doesn’t hide his past or try to be someone he’s not. This realness has won him a loyal fanbase who appreciates his wild stories and no-nonsense attitude. Whether doing stand-up, acting, or podcasting, Joey Diaz brings his entire, unfiltered self to everything he does.

As Joey continues his career, fans can look forward to more laughs, more crazy stories, and more of the raw energy that makes him unique. He may have started as a troublemaker from New Jersey, but Joey Diaz has become a true American success story – and one of the funniest guys around.