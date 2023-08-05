Joey King Backs The SAG-AFTRA Strike And Joins The Picket Line in Los Angeles:

Joey King pickedeted outside Disney offices in Burbank, California, on Friday to show her support for the SAG-AFTRA strike. The Kissing Booth actress, who is 24 years old and just had a fun bachelorette weekend, came to march alongside her fellow stars.

King, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, wore black pants as well as a black T-shirt that said “SAG-AFTRA STRONG” when she arrived. The blonde beauty had a messy center part and tucked the front pieces of her hair behind her ears.

She walked with a green backpack on her back and a sign in her hand while wearing a pair of cream-colored Reebok sneakers. Joey is going to marry Steven Piet, and she wore a bright charm chain and square-shaped red sunglasses.

Dozens Of Picketers Alongside Signs Walking To Movies Sets And Movie Studios:

When you drive down hot and sunny Gower Street, Western, Sunset, or Vine within Los Angeles these days, you can’t help but notice dozens of picketers with signs walking slowly in slow loops at the front gates of movie sets as well as the front doors of movie-related businesses.

In the car, it seems like local talk radio only talks about one story. Hollywood, if not all of Los Angeles, is obviously a business town. The strike by the Screen Actors Guild as well as the Writers Guild of America is still going on, and it could last for weeks or even months.

Writers And Actors Are Not The Only Ones Who Quit Their Job:

Writers and actors weren’t the only ones who quit their jobs when they realized their futures were at risk in an industry that was changing quickly.

Makeup artists, set designers, construction crews, background actors, and other individuals who, as young dreamers, were drawn to Hollywood but eventually settled for a middle-class niche out of the spotlight also quit their jobs.

Many Businesses Like Transportation Companies Who Earn Money From TV Production Are Now Struggling:

Many businesses that depend on movie and TV production for their income, like chefs, transportation companies, as well as post-production centers, are also struggling, just as life was getting back to normal after the outbreak.

People’s lives are being affected in many different ways by the strikes. A few of you told us you had lost your jobs totally, while others stated they were just getting by with a few small projects.

Assistant director Chris Riddle told LAist that he has had to pare back on expenses. And to make some money, he works on small jobs on his own and collects jobless benefits.

Permits For Feature Movies And Television Programs Is Down By Almost 55%:

And there isn’t much of it. FilmLA, a non-profit that keeps track of and issues permits for shoots within Greater Los Angeles, says that the number of permits for feature movies and television programs is down by almost 55% when compared to the same period last year.

Some films that sign a temporary deal with SAG-AFTRA are getting waivers. So far, over 120 projects were accepted.

Miller, whose TikTok account is called “The Afternoon Special” and has more than 400,000 followers, told TIME that her grandmother taught her to support unions and that crossing a picket line is “very gross.”

But her peers who make movies and TV shows and rely on brand deals might not be ready to take a similarly firm stand on the strike.

Miller tells TIME, “I think for certain individuals, it’s going to be a much harder choice to make, and I think they’ll probably decide to sign certain arrangements at this time, even if they aren’t ethical.” Influencers have become an important part of Hollywood’s way of getting the word out.

But since the Writers Guild of America as well as SAG-AFTRA went on strike at the same time, the industry has been shut down for the most part.

This has left many content makers scared about how this could impact them financially within the short term as well as their place within Hollywood within the long term.

A Big Portion OF A Full Time Creator’s Income Came From Brand Deals And Partnerships:

A big part of a full-time creator’s income comes from brand deals as well as partnerships, which pay them to sell goods or, within the case of those who make content regarding the entertainment business, television shows and movies.

Joey King didn’t wear earrings, but she did wear a lot of rings, which drew attention to her silver shiny pedicure. King talked to her fellow workers in the industry, who have been on strike since July 14 to fight for better pay and safety from AI.

Beanie Feldstein Joined The Protest Within New York:

On Friday, other famous people were also seen striking. Beanie Feldstein, who is 30 years old, joined the picket line within New York City. He was wearing a t-shirt and striped pants.

The protesters have been taking to the streets for a while. This week, studio leaders are said to have started talking with the writers, but many people think the walkout will last longer.

A studio executive who didn’t want to be named recently told the entertainment news site Deadline, “The goal is to let things drag upon until union members start losing their apartments as well as homes.”

AI Is A Danager For Who Are Working In Artistic Fields:

Actors and writers who are on strike worry that AI will make them obsolete, like the people who used to skin mules or fix typewriters. But AI could touch more than just them. Artists, writers, singers, and other people who work in artistic fields could be in trouble.

James Poniewozik, a writer for the New York Times, recently used a quote from Fran Drescher, the head of the Actors Guild, who said, “We are all in danger of being replaced through machines.”

Bethenny Frankel Was Interested In Etablishing A Union For Television Stars:

As the Hollywood protests keep going on, people are paying more attention to the parts of the entertainment business where workers are not yet in unions. Bethenny Frankel, who used to be on Real Housewives, said that she is interested in establishing a union for television stars.

Content makers are another group of people who work in the same business as people who have been there longer. They work as freelancers in a market with few rules, and many of them have faced racism, bullying, and being taken advantage of.

Eric Stonestreet, the 51-year-old star of Modern Family, protested in Hollywood with Jerry Lambert. He wore a black v-neck t-shirt as well as a hat that matched.

Frances Fisher Also Joined The Protest:

Frances Fisher, who played Rose in Titanic and is 71 years old, was also seen on the picket line, and Gabrielle Carteris, who is 62 years old, protested outside Universal Studios.

The union joined the strike started by the Writers Guild of America on May 2. Both TV and movie projects have come to an abrupt stop because of the strike.

More Than 160,000 Member’s Are On Strike From 3 Months:

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists, which represents about 160,000 actors and artists, said last month that talks with companies had finished without a deal.

Then, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the National Executive Director of SAG-AFTRA as well as its chief broker for its collective bargaining agreement, said that the union leadership had officially decided for a work halt.

During Protest SAG-AFTRA Members Can Not Work On Movies Or Tv Shows:

During a strike, SAG-AFTRA members can’t work on movies or TV shows or go to press events or film openings. This is the first time artists from movies and TV shows have gone on strike since 1980.

It is also the first time since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was head of the actors’ group, that two big Hollywood unions have been upon strike at the same time. More and more, it’s clear that AI has nearly limitless potential.

Suzanne Nossel Said That AI Can Predict The Weather Far More Accurately Than Meteorologists Do:

In a recent article in the New Republic, Suzanne Nossel, the CEO of PEN America, said that AI will probably predict the weather far more accurately than meteorologists do now, which is a huge benefit within these uncertain times.

AI will also likely help doctors find patterns within mammograms that may not be visible to the human eye. But, as Nossel also said, we have to be aware of the risks, one of which is the ability to make and spread convincing false information.

Recently The White House Said To Amazon, Google, And Meta To Set AI Safety Rules:

The White House said that Amazon, Google, as well as Meta, among others, have decided to meet a set of AI safety rules.

That’s not much to start with. The deal, which the administration of Joe Biden helped to make, is a way to start understanding both the promise as well as the danger of the brave new age that we are entering.

A famous quote from a made-up AI pioneer is possibly known to our president. “I’m sorry, Dave, I’m afraid I can’t do that,” the evil HAL tells pilot David Bowman quietly in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 classic, “2001: A Space Odyssey.” The all-knowing, all-powerful AI is quietly taking steps to destroy the ship as well as Bowman’s crewmates.