Joey King in Talks for Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Practice’

“The Kissing Sales space” star Joey King is in negotiations to affix the solid of Brad Pitt’s action-adventure “Bullet Practice.”

The Sony Photos challenge, primarily based on Kotaro Isaka’s Japanese novel “Maria Beetle,” will probably be directed by David Leitch from a script by Zak Olkewicz.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce “Bullet Practice” by means of 87North, together with Antoine Fuqua. Kat Samick is govt producing with Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who symbolize Isak.

A date hasn’t been set but for the manufacturing. Sony has been conserving plot particulars and character descriptions underneath wraps.

King broke out in 2018 in Netflix’s teen romantic comedy franchise “The Kissing Sales space” as Elle Evans, reverse Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney. “The Kissing Sales space 2” debuted on July 24 on Netflix and the streaming service not too long ago introduced a 3rd film that may launch in 2021.

“The Kissing Sales space 3” was secretly shot concurrently the sequel, so filming is already full. The whole solid — together with King, Courtney, Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Molly Ringwald — will return for the third installment.

King’s characteristic credit embody “Loopy, Silly, Love,” “The Darkish Knight Rises,” “The Conjuring,” “White Home Down,” “Independence Day: Resurgence,” “Want Upon” and “Slender Man.” She obtained a Primetime Emmy nomination for her starring function in the true-crime drama sequence “The Act.”

King is repped by UTA, Coast to Coast Expertise Group and Trade Leisure. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.