Joey King Marries Steven Piet, Who Is A Director, In A Small Ceremony In Spain:

According to JustJared, the 24-year-old woman married 32-year-old Steven Piet on the Spanish island of Mallorca on Saturday. A source told People that only their close friends and relatives were there.

This comes just one month after she and her friends had a bachelorette party with a “Steve” theme before her wedding to Piet. For the party, the actor from “Lie” and her friends dressed up as well-known “Steves.”

King Posted A Sweet Slideshow Of Photos Of Herself Warming Up To Piet Within Portugal Earlier This Week:

This week, King posted a sweet slideshow of pictures of herself and Piet cuddling up in Portugal. “Love rocks! Love is awesome! She wrote in the captions, “Love is kissing against the backdrop of the Fonte dos Amores and drinking too many caipirinhas together.”

The bride-to-be dressed up as her future husband, a director. She wore gray pants, a maroon shirt with short sleeves, and brown suspenders. The actress also wore a pair of glasses with dark frames, and she also pulled her locks back.

Two of her friends came dressed as Steve Jobs, one of the people who helped start Apple. They wore black turtlenecks and pants. Someone else showed up as Steve Urkel, the nerdy figure from the 90s TV show that everyone loved.

Someone else at the party decided to be Steve Irwin, and someone else was Steve from Blues Clues. In 2019, when Piet helmed two episodes of her Hulu show The Act, the couple met for the first time.

Last March, King Announced The Couple’s Engagement On Instagram With Pictures From The Desert Proposal:

King got down on one knee in the desert and asked her to marry him. He took pictures of the moment and posted them on Instagram last March. One of the local of Los Angeles’s friends was Steven Tyler from the band Aerosmith.

King wrote within the photo’s description, “I didn’t realize happiness might be so strong that it might force the air out of your lungs, filling you up so much that you cannot avoid having your eyes well up with unavoidable joy.”

“I had no idea that someone’s presence as well as heart could make me feel like I was at home. I had no idea that love might be so beautiful. I didn’t know until I met you.”

She said, “The day you urged myself to marry you was 2/2/22. You made me feel like the luckiest woman in the world.” The director gave more information about the couple’s big moment on his Instagram page.

Holding Hands In The Quiet Cab Ride Home After A Night Of Good Food And Wine:

“The weather wasn’t very good. Windy and cold. It’s totally wrong for me to ask my closest companion to spend the rest of our lives together. A lifetime of talks that were both safe and honest.

Great food as well as red wine made them so tired that they held hands in the quiet cab ride home. Oh, and the laughs! The laughs that couldn’t be stopped. “To the man who, when I look at him, makes me stop breathing because I feel so lucky to have him,” King wrote in the post’s title.

In May, the star of The Kissing Booth made a sweet ode to the director’s 32nd birthday by posting a photo of the two of them looking into each other’s eyes, then adding a number of other photos of the two of them.

King added, “I love you far more than any Instagram caption could possibly say. I’m the luckiest woman alive.” Getting to know you for the rest of my life sounds like a dream, therefore let’s do it. In his very own post, Piet said, “You’ve shown me a side of love I never knew was there.”

The Words To The Swedish Song “Tjugonde” Through Amason Were Also In Her Message:

Her message also had the words to the Swedish song “Tjugonde” through Amason, which roughly translate to: “Below the water’s surface are the crocodiles, barracuda, as well as great whites among the trees are brooding vultures yet right now they’re leaving us alone.”

King had a bachelorette party within Napa Valley before her wedding to the man she was going to marry. The Kissing Booth star toasted her “bachelorette” alongside family and close friends at a winery. She wore a white veil and a stylish halter-neck dress. Later, she posted a few pictures from the fun event on Instagram.