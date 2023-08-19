Joey King Wishes People To Know What The Real Reason For The SAG AFTRA Strike Is:

I write for movies. My group, the Writers Guild of America, has been upon strike since May 2. That’s when our contract with the companies, the Alliance of Motion Picture as well as Television Producers, ended because talks broke down.

So, I got up that morning and went to Disney Studios within Burbank, California, wearing Mickey Mouse ears that my niece had made me buy on a trip to Disneyland. I closed my ears alongside the words “fair” and “contract”.

Since July, The Union For About 160,000 Actors Has Been Upon Strike:

Since July, the group that represents about 160,000 artists has been on strike. This has stopped most film and TV projects.

Actors have asked for a raise in basic pay as well as residuals, which have gone down since streaming services have become more popular.

Since then, I’ve done pretty much the exact same thing for over a hundred days. Among our demands are higher wages that keep up with industry growth as well as inflation, a cut for writers when shows do well, and a bigger cut as more individuals watch my show across more countries, limits on the application of artificial intelligence, and a minimum number of people in writers’ rooms.

Here, you can see a more complete list of our duties along with what the AMPTP said about them. She said, “I think we all really want to work.” We hope that this deal will go through.

All The Protesters Want Is A Fair Deal:

We want a deal that is fair. It’s interesting because there’s like a sense of community when you proceed picketing, which is pretty amazing, King said.

Even though entertainment writers have been upon strike for over a hundred days as well as SAG-AFTRA officials are not currently talking, King said she is still hopeful that the strike will end.

“There are a lot of people who don’t get it. Not only the big names. In fact, that’s such a small number of the people who need to be paid,” she said. “I really do understand the misunderstanding.

There Are 160,000 People In SAG, And Many Of Them Don’t Even Purchase Life Insurance Because They Don’t Make Enough Money:

Why should you know what we’re asking? You only see famous actors upon the line of protest, but there are actually 160,000 SAG members, as well as many of them don’t even make enough money each year to apply for health insurance because they don’t make enough.

If the AMPTP gave us everything we called for, it would only cost the companies 2% more each year. That’s the pay of one manager. It’s just a rounding mistake. A business-minded friend of mine called it “budget dust.”

What worried me then and still does now is that this deal didn’t involve any, well, negotiating. It’s like the studios went to the field as well as pitch hello, foreign audience but instead of hitting the ball, they laid unconscious and pretended to be hurt.

Directors Have Worked Out A Deal, But Actors, Who Voted 98% In Favor Of Going On Strike, Will Now:

Yes, the board of directors has made a deal. But after that, players went into negotiations after getting a 98 percent vote in favor of going on strike. Spoiler alert: they recently join ourselves on the phone when their talks broke down, too.

She talked about how many people are trying to make ends meet. People really think stars have more than one job for fun? No, this is what they love to do. King said, “This is their love.” We have to look out for everyone.

As a member of the WGA, this was my first strike. When I last worked, within 2007, I had recently graduated from college and was freelancing as a music writer.

Joey King’s First Job Was Writing For Late Night TV:

I wrote comedy upon the side, yet the idea of earning a living a scriptwriter seemed far away and impossible. In the end, I went to New York to work hard to get a job in TV and movies.

My first WGA job was writing for late-night TV. Even though you’ve not heard of the program and it barely played, I was able to get health coverage for the following year because of it. And that was enough to show how important my union’s safeguards were.

Before I began, I thought, like a lot of other people, that working within Hollywood would be fun and exciting. This was, of course, foolish.

But I discovered that my job grew if I was ready, did the work, as well as kept learning and growing. Step by step, but slowly.

I Had To Deal With Bad Bosses As Well As Bad Contracts Sometimes, Yet My Union Help Me Get Through It:

I made a good wage, or just a little less than that. I had to deal with bad bosses as well as bad contracts sometimes, yet my union assisted me get through it. King replied, “A lot of individuals are unaware that a few of the actors they love are among those who can’t make ends meet.”

She also said that the actors and team are eager to get back to work. King said, “We all want to go back to work.” “We desire the agreement to be worked out given that individuals need to work.”

Within the meantime, I penned a story that made it onto the “Black List,” a yearly list of Hollywood’s best unproduced scripts. I felt like I went from being a beginner to a pro.

Once, Joey King Asked Them To Pay Me On Time So That She Could Maintain My Health Insurance:

Things moved more slowly because of the pandemic, but I continued to sell a film pitch. I joined a different firm. Things started to get back to normal as the virus started to lose its power.

Yet, on the movie I traded in, I was forced to do a number of rewrites for free and had to wait months for producers to respond. I had to bother them until they paid me what they had agreed to pay me.

I once asked them to pay me promptly so I could maintain my health insurance. All of this could be taken care of by our desire for weekly pay. The companies don’t know that this protest has made every writer within Hollywood more political.

And We’ve Talked About It Together For Over 100 Days:

We’ve been talking about how Big Tech as well as Wall Street are hurting the business for over a hundred days. Now we’re telling the players what to do, and I have to say, they know how to follow instructions.

I didn’t intend to find out this much regarding the way my business works. I, too, just want to go back to work. However, if there aren’t any businesses left in five years.