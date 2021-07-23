Joginder Yadav (Thara Bhai Joginder) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Joginder Yadav (Thara Bhai Joginder) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Joginder Yadav (often referred to as Thara Bhai Joginder) is an Indian social media influencer. He’s highly regarded on Instagram and YouTube. He’s recognized for his distinctive taste of talking and hitting chest via pronouncing ‘Thara Bhai Joginder’.

Biography

Joginder Yadav was once born on on 27 November 1994 in Hissar, Haryana to a Hindu circle of relatives. His father’s title is Mukesh Yadav and mom’s title is Ritu Yadav. Joginder finished his education from an area non-public college Hissar Vidhya Mandir. In 2020, he began importing his brief comedy clips on Tiktok. Quickly he was well-known a few of the other people for his distinctive taste. Lately he has hundreds of thousands of lovers on all social media.

Bio

Actual Title Joginder Yadav
Occupation Social Media Influencer
Date of Start 27 November 1994
Age (as in 2021) 27 Years
Start Position Hissar, Haryana, India
Nationality Indian
House The city Hissar, Haryana, India
Circle of relatives Mom : Ritu Yadav
Father : Mukesh Yadav
Joginder Yadav with Family

Sister : No longer To be had
Brother : No longer To be had
Spouse : No longer To be had
Faith Hinduism
Cope with Hissar, Haryana, India
Joginder Yadav (Thara Bhai Joginder)

Schooling Main points and Extra

College Hissar Vidhya Mandir
School No longer Identified
Instructional Qualification Graduate
Lively Years 2020-Provide
Awards No longer To be had
Joginder Yadav (Thara Bhai Joginder)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 10″ Toes
Weight 90 Kg
Frame Form Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 35 inches
Biceps: 16 inches
Eye Color Black
Hair Color Black
Leisure pursuits Gymming
Joginder Yadav (Thara Bhai Joginder)

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single
Girlfriends No longer To be had
Controversies Joginder was once accused of accumulating pretend donations via making other people emotional via his movies. He made a video to lend a hand a ill woman, mentioning the desire of Rs 2 crore for the remedy wherein he gained donations via the folks however Joginder transferred the quantity to his checking account. Later, the lady was once handled via the District Council.
Wage (approx) No longer To be had
Web Value No longer To be had
Joginder Yadav (Thara Bhai Joginder)

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Joginder Yadav

  • Joginder Yadav was once born and taken up in Hissar, Haryana.
  • He created YouTube channel on June 2020 and began importing humorous Haryanvi comedy movies.
  • Joginder got here into the limelight via taking over social problems and volunteering on Fb and Tiktok.
  • He additionally gave the impression in different Hindi and Haryanvi tune movies.

In case you have extra information about Joginder Yadav. Please remark under we can up to date inside a hour.

