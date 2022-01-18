Johan Hill would go back in Superbad 2 if an excessively particular situation is met

The unique Superbad film stays one of the crucial loved comedies regardless of the years that experience handed, and fanatics have lengthy been clamoring for extra adventures with Jonah Hill and Michael Cera. In a contemporary interview with W Mag (by the use of Selection), Hill published that he can be prepared to do Superbad 2… so long as it is achieved when he is 80..

“I’ve now not proposed it to any individual”, dijo Jonah Hill. “What I need to do is, after we’re in our 80s, do Superbad 2. […] Our spouses die and we’re unmarried once more. That is what I would like Superbad 2 to be, and that is the reason the one method I might do it.“.

Superbad is a comedy during which Cera and Hill play two bumbling highschool seniors who’re looking to provoke a few ladies through bringing alcohol to a birthday celebration at their area, with the following penalties. Possibly, this hypothetical sequel can be a plot with extra mature characters.

Seth Rogen co-wrote and gave the impression within the unique movie within the function of a fun-loving cop, however he advised LADBible in 2020 that there most definitely would possibly not be a superbad sequel ever.

“I am extremely happy with it,” mentioned Rogen, “Folks stay observing it, highschool scholars coming as much as me pronouncing they noticed it for the primary time and beloved it. It has transform probably the most absolute best highschool films in the market. I am so frightened of the theory of ​​demeaning it with a nasty sequel or derivative that I’d by no means do it. I’ve so few actually just right achievements that I’m horrified to fuck those I do have.“.

Jonah Hill is lately 38 years outdated, so if his request to look in Tremendous Salidos 2 is fulfilled, he would make us wait till 2064. In the meantime, he lately co-starred within the Adam McKay movie Do not Glance Up as an adviser to President Meryl Streep.