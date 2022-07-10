Johan Vásquez made his debut with Cremonese from Italy; his team scored 8 goals to 0 in a preseason game

Johan Vásquez made his debut with Cremonense. Photo: @US Cremonese

A new stage began in the Mexican’s career John Vasquez in European football. The footballer finally made his debut with the Cremonese Sports Union in a preparation match prior to the start of a new season of the A league in Italias, where his team won eight goals to nil against Falco-Albino’s team. The lateral was part of the initial picture.

The first half was hardly necessary for the squad Grigiorossi determine the winner of the duel. Only three minutes of play passed for the scoring to open thanks to the actions of Samuel Di Carmine, a striker who established himself as the figure of the day with four goals on his personal account. Before half an hour, the counter was already from five entries to zerobut before the break two more fell.

Already in the complementary part, the Cremonese modified their line-up and slowed down. Even so, he was able to increase his advantage once again. In addition to By Carminethe scorers were Baez, Tenkorang, Milanese y Strizzolo. The meeting took place at the training facilities of the Giovanni Arvedi Sports Center.

Last June 18 Vasquez was officially announced as a new player of the Cremonese Sports Unionso the future of your professional career will remain in the A league from Italy, at least for the 2022-23 season. The lateral defender arrived at the institution on loan for one year with the option of being bought from Genoa.

“Hello Mexican friends, this year you have a new team in Serie A. Support us”, said the 23-year-old footballer in a presentation video from the dressing rooms of his new club, which was founded in 1903, is based in the city of Cremona and plays its home games at the Giovanni Zini Stadium.

After a first year in European football, Vásquez and the Genoese team could not stay in the Italian first division in the 2021-22 season that has just ended. The team finished in the nineteenth position of the table and consequently was descended to Serie B, an inferior category. Case contrary to the Cremonese.

“US Cremonese communicates que ha temporarily acquired with the right to purchase to the Genoa CFC the right of the sports performances of the soccer player Johan Felipe Vásquez Ibarra ”, reads the institutional statement that presented the signing. The new club of the footballer born in Sonora achieved promotion from the second division by achieving the sub-leadership of the classification having garnered 69 points thanks to his 20 wins, nine draws and nine losses, only two units behind Lecce.

Johan was signed by the Genoese team after the soccer player’s participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (which took place in the summer of 2021) where the Mexican National Team managed to win the bronze medal by beating Japan. The side was one of the best players of the tricolor team in the tournament, which earned him to make the “leap” to the football of the old continent.

Football player came from the Pumas de la Universidad in Liga MX. In Europe, Vásquez made his debut on matchday 8 against Sassuolo and managed to do the gol of the tie (the only one in his time at the institution). With the Genoa jersey, he played a total of 29 games (27 in the Serie A and 2 in the Italian Cup) in what were almost 2,500 minutes on the pitch.

