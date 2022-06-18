Johan Vásquez, new player of the US Cremonese in the Serie A of Italy

Johan Vásquez, new Cremonese team. Photo: @US Cremonese

The Mexican Johan Vasquez was officially announced as a new player of the Cremonese Sports Unionso the future of your professional career will remain in the A league from Italy. The winger will arrive at his new team on a one-year loan with the option of being bought from Genoa.

“Hello Mexican friends, this year you have a new team in Serie A. Support us”, the 23-year-old footballer is heard saying in a presentation video from the changing rooms of his new club, which was founded in 1903, is based in the city of Cremona and plays its home games at the Giovanni Zini Stadium .

After a first year in European football, Vásquez and the Genoese team were unable to stay in the Italian first division in the 2021-22 season that has just ended. The team finished in the nineteenth position of the table and consequently was descended to Serie B, an inferior category. Case contrary to the Cremonese.

“US Cremonese communicates que ha temporarily acquired with the right to purchase to the Genoa CFC the right of the sports performances of the soccer player Johan Felipe Vásquez Ibarra ”, reads the institutional statement. The new club of the soccer player born in Sonora achieved promotion from the second division by achieving the sub-leadership of the classification having garnered 69 points thanks to his 20 wins, nine draws and nine losses, only two units behind Lecce.

Johan was signed by the Genoese team after the soccer player’s participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (which took place in the summer of 2021) where the Mexican National Team managed to win the bronze medal by beating Japan. The side was one of the best players of the tricolor team in the tournament, which earned him to make the “leap” to the football of the old continent.

Football player came from the Pumas de la Universidad in Liga MX. In Europe, Vásquez made his debut on matchday 8 against Sassuolo and managed to do the gol of the tie (the only one in his time at the institution). With the Genoa jersey, he played a total of 29 games (27 in the Serie A and 2 in the Italian Cup) in what were almost 2,500 minutes on the pitch.

During the season, the club always remained at the bottom of the table, so the prospect of possible relegation was a constant scenario. So it was. With just four wins in the year, 16 draws and 18 losses, the club finished in penultimate position with 28 points. They were only surpassed as the worst team by Venezia FC who finished at the bottom of the table. Cagliari was the third and last relegated in the championship.

“I say goodbye to Genoa, a club that gave me the opportunity to fulfill my european dream, a historic team and a huge crowd. Thanks to all my colleagues, workers and club leaders, I wish you the best today and always. Thanks for everything, Genoa! ”, Wrote the footballer on his Instagram account just a day before the announcement of his transfer.

