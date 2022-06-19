Johan Vásquez said goodbye to Genoa: despite relegation, he would remain in Series A

Johan Vásquez in Serie A in Italy. Photo: @Johanvasquez23

The Mexican Johan Vásquez advanced his departure from Genoa from Italy, the team with which he played the 2021-22 season of Serie A and with whom he descended. Through his social networks, the player shared a farewell message to the club that gave him the opportunity to debut in European football.

Having lost the category in the Italian championship had direct consequences on the 23-year-old footballer and with about a year in his ranks, he will leave the institution with the aim of staying in the top circuit. In the absence of an official confirmation, Vasquez will join Unione Sportiva Cremonesewhich obtained its promotion to Serie A in the most recent promotion.

“Hoy I say goodbye to Genoaclub that gave me the opportunity to fulfill my European dream, a historic team and a huge crowd. Thanks to all my colleagues, workers and club leaders, I wish you the best today and always. Thanks for everything, Genoa! ”, Wrote the footballer on his Instagram account.

Johan was signed by the Genoese team after the soccer player’s participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (which took place in the summer of 2021) where the Mexican National Team managed to win the bronze medal by beating Japan. The side was one of the most outstanding players of the tricolor team in the tournament, which earned him to make the “leap” to the football of the old continent.

The soccer player came from the Pumas de la Universidad in Liga MX. In Europe, Vásquez made his debut on matchday 8 against Sassuolo and managed to score the equalizer (the only one in his time at the institution). With the Genoa jacket, played a total of 29 matches (27 in the Serie A and 2 in the Italian Cup) in what were almost 2,500 minutes on the field.

During the season, the club always remained at the bottom of the table, so the prospect of possible relegation was a constant scenario. So it was. With just four wins in the year, 16 draws and 18 losses, the club finished in the nineteenth position with 28 points. They were only surpassed as the worst team by Venezia FC who finished at the bottom of the table. Cagliari was the third and last relegated in the championship.

The Cremonese Sports Union It is then the option that has been handled the most in the environment of the Mexican soccer player to continue his career in Europe. The Grigiorossi They achieved their promotion to the Italian first division after occupying second place in Serie B after 20 wins, nine draws and nine losses. The club was founded in 1903, is based in the city of Cremona and plays its home games at the Giovanni Zini Stadium.

