Johannes Larcher Appointed Head of HBO Max International – Variety

Former Hulu exec Johannes Larcher, who most not too long ago labored for Dubai-based MBC Group, has been appointed head of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max International.

Larcher, who’s a twin U.S.-Austrian nationwide, will be a part of the corporate in August and report back to Gerhard Zeiler, chief income officer for WarnerMedia, and president of WarnerMedia International Networks.

Larcher labored at Hulu from 2009 to 2013 and served as senior VP for worldwide. He was liable for all of Hulu’s actions outdoors the U.S. Notably, he launched and ran Hulu’s profitable unit in Japan.

Extra not too long ago, in January 2019, Larcher grew to become head of digital operations at Dubai-based MBC Group, the main Center Japanese free-to-air satellite tv for pc community, the place he oversaw the launch of its Shahid VIP streaming service, which in a number of months skyrocketed from 100,000 subscriptions to a couple of million. His departure from MBC is considerably abrupt.

Larcher will now be liable for the worldwide rollout and administration of HBO Max, which launched within the U.S. on Might 27. His first focus would be the launch in Latin America, which is anticipated in 2021, WarnerMedia mentioned in a press release.

Larcher will work intently with Whit Richardson, president of WarnerMedia Leisure Networks for Latin America, and Priya Dogra, newly appointed president of WarnerMedia Leisure Networks for EMEA and APAC.

Within the assertion, Zeiler commented: “I bought to know Johannes as a passionate entrepreneur. His management expertise, collectively together with his robust direct-to-consumer and digital expertise, worldwide enterprise foundations and tech experience give him the proper background to drive the expansion of HBO Max past the USA.”

Larcher mentioned: “Dwelling on the crossroads of digital know-how and content material, I’m thrilled to assist create unforgettable leisure experiences for shoppers in worldwide markets and make HBO Max an indispensable streaming service all over the world.”