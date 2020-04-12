John Barnes drops huge hint he wants to go on I’m A Celebrity ahead of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire appearance

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Right here is about to return later this yr, as a brand new line-up of celebrities go Down Below.

And one celeb who thinks he has what it takes to compete in a Bush Tucker Trial is former skilled footballer John Barnes.

When requested if he’d like to do any extra actuality TV, the 59-year-old advised RadioTimes.com: “I’ve achieved a number of reveals – I’ve been on Household Fortunes and The Brightest Household. I did Strictly Come Dancing 10 years in the past, however Dancing on Ice with my age and the accidents I’ve had, I don’t suppose so. The Jungle could be good!”

In 2007, John took on the Glitterball in Strictly Come Dancing, on which he got here seventh place.

Eleven years later, the previous Liverpool star cropped up on our screens within the Celebrity Huge Brother home.

Now, he’s prepared to head to Australia for the hardest problem but.

However what’s it about I’m A Celebrity… that makes John need to signal on the dotted line?

“Lose some weight, sit round and do nothing,” the 59-year-old revealed.

We don’t know if we’d class consuming animal testicles as sitting spherical doing nothing, however there’s no denying the ITV present has seen some fascinating weight reduction transformations.

Nick Knowles famously misplaced 2stone after showing on the present in 2018, and reigning Jungle queen Jacqueline Jossa additionally shocked her followers together with her unimaginable weight reduction.

John has been tipped for I’m A Celebrity… earlier than, and the present does often have an ex-sportsman within the line-up.

Final yr, former footballer Ian Wright appeared on the present and the yr earlier than, soccer supervisor Harry Redknapp took on the problem and was topped the 2018 Winner, so 2020 might be John’s yr!

John will likely be on tv tonight (April 12th, ITV, 8pm) for a visitor appearance on Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? however how will he carry out?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Right here! will return later this yr on ITV. In case you’re in search of extra to watch try our TV information.