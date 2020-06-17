John Barnes praises Man Utd star Marcus Rashford after sparking government U-turn

John Barnes has praised Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United star spearheaded a marketing campaign to supply 1.three million weak youngsters with meals over the summer time.

Liverpool legend Barnes believes extra high-profile stars ought to use their platform to shine a light-weight on inner-city social points versus ‘prime finish’ considerations like folks from various backgrounds profitable Oscars or sitting in boardrooms.

Talking completely to RadioTimes.com, Barnes mentioned: “You probably have a platform, use your platform to speak about folks much less lucky than your self. Use your platform as he has achieved to speak in regards to the group the place he got here from which has been disenfranchised and discriminated towards.

“Sadly what we’ve seen rather a lot is a platform getting used to speak about racism in Bulgaria when that doesn’t have an effect on what goes on on this nation.

“Or the truth that folks can’t get Oscars or they don’t have black males within the boardroom for soccer golf equipment. Sure, that’s necessary however what’s extra necessary is what’s happening within the inner-cities.

“I’ve to commend Marcus Rashford and high-profile, black or different sportsmen, celebrities, popstars, as an alternative of speaking about themselves, about how horrible it’s for them as a result of they’ll’t get an Oscar or get in a boardroom, to then say ‘let’s have a look at what’s happening in our inner-cities’.

“I’m glad that he’s talked about this, which is clearly step one when it comes to college dinners, however then think about transferring on to speak about schooling, housing, jobs. You possibly can enhance that, you possibly can affect that, in the event that they need to use their voice for that relatively than simply speaking about themselves.

“Sadly he nonetheless performs for Manchester United however I’ll nonetheless give him a pat on the again!”

Rashford’s proposal for a six-week meal voucher for youngsters at present not capable of attend college however who declare free meals was initially rejected by the government.

Nonetheless, elevated strain has led to a U-turn and a ‘COVID summer time meals fund’ has been created.

Barnes believes extra must be achieved to deal with social points at floor degree to see significant change throughout society for all ‘disenfranchised’ communities no matter ethnicity.

He mentioned: “We’ve had this kind of social media platform now for greater than a few years, however no-one has used their platform to speak about social points.

“We’ve at all times spoken about it on the prime finish that we don’t have black folks on tv and profitable Oscars and black managers however no-one has spoken in regards to the black group and the way they’ve been disenfranchised.

“Now this isn’t all in regards to the black communities, it’s in regards to the inner-city and disenfranchised communities usually, however I prefer to see this transfer a step ahead to actually speak about addressing points in these communities the place the gamers have come from.

To be trustworthy with you, it’s not the position of footballers to do this, it’s the position of society and for us all to do it. But when footballers can due to their profile, all energy to them.”

